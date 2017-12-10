Gamestop PC-DVD games $0.07

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

https://www.gamestop...38c-ffff2418-4f

Call of Duty Ghosts/Advanced Warfare

Starcraft 2: Heart of the Swarm

Prototype 2

Also, steelbook copies of some indie games are $1.97

There are also a lot more games under the $1 mark that's also worth looking at for. Moral of the story: go to gamestop's website, go to all pc games, set the filter to "new" and sort by lowest price on a monthly bases.

I got COD Ghosts at my Gamestop and the Cashier looked bewildered when he rung it up. Didn't have a box but still worth it. It was also the pre-order edition.