The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat's VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

- - - - -

Doom VFR PSVR bundle $279.99 at Dell.com

By Sk, Today, 08:05 PM

#1 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   682 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Today, 08:05 PM

Title says it all...ships 12/31. Skyrim bundle was also at 279 but sold out. Black Friday was not at all a good time to get PSVR.

http://www.dell.com/...204176492587033

#2 feelmuhpino   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   27 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

feelmuhpino

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Skyrim was $335 on Dell's page for Black Friday.

Is the doom bundle the v1 or v2 version of vr?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

Skyrim was $335 on Dell's page for Black Friday.

Is the doom bundle the v1 or v2 version of vr?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Both doom and skyrim bundles are V2

#4 Barry Burton   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1199 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Barry Burton

Posted Today, 08:55 PM

i regret buying the skyrim bundle on black friday now


#5 budarc   Lonely Boy CAGiversary!   87 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

budarc

Posted Today, 09:29 PM

Skyrim bundle was also at 279 but sold out.

 

Skyrim was $335 on Dell's page for Black Friday.

 

What a bunch of fucking bullshit. They should offer price adjustments for those who purchased it a couple weeks ago.


