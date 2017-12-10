Jump to content

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Meijer 12/10-12/12 deals: Select games $10-$30 off, B1G1 50% off, Santa Bucks

Yesterday, 10:08 PM

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 10:08 PM

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=125

 

Santa Bucks will be available to pre-clip in mPerks on Tuesday. Assuming they will be the same as last week...

$3 off $14.99 purchase

$5 off $24.99 purchase

$10 off $49.00 purchase

$15 off $74.99 purchase

$20 off $99.99 purchase

 

----------

 

Weekly Deals - These may start a different day depending on where you live, check your local ad.

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=125

 

Select Games $10-$30 off

 

Select $20 Games B1G1 50% off

 

Select X1 controllers $15 off

 

Select Xbox One 500GB bundles $50 off

 

$50 off your next shopping trip when you buy a select PS4 system for $299.99

 

Save $10 off your next shopping trip when you buy select games for $59.99

 

$100 off PSVR Hardware

 

----

 

Currently in mPerks - $50 off a PS4 Pro Console


srac84

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

check mperks theres a $50 off 1 ps pro console ..assuming its gonna be on sale for 349.99 in a few days if sony drops the price temporarily it should be 299.99 in store...also is santa bucks over?


Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

Santa Bucks is happening again...2nd week in a row. Last weeks Santa Bucks ended yesterday.


