Meijer 12/10-12/12 deals: Select games $10-$30 off, B1G1 50% off, Santa Bucks

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=125
Santa Bucks will be available to pre-clip in mPerks on Tuesday. Assuming they will be the same as last week...
$3 off $14.99 purchase
$5 off $24.99 purchase
$10 off $49.00 purchase
$15 off $74.99 purchase
$20 off $99.99 purchase
----------
Weekly Deals - These may start a different day depending on where you live, check your local ad.
https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=125
Select Games $10-$30 off
Select $20 Games B1G1 50% off
Select X1 controllers $15 off
Select Xbox One 500GB bundles $50 off
$50 off your next shopping trip when you buy a select PS4 system for $299.99
Save $10 off your next shopping trip when you buy select games for $59.99
$100 off PSVR Hardware
----
Currently in mPerks - $50 off a PS4 Pro Console