Meijer 12/10-12/12 deals: Select games $10-$30 off, B1G1 50% off, Santa Bucks

Posted Yesterday, 10:08 PM

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=125

Santa Bucks will be available to pre-clip in mPerks on Tuesday. Assuming they will be the same as last week...

$3 off $14.99 purchase

$5 off $24.99 purchase

$10 off $49.00 purchase

$15 off $74.99 purchase

$20 off $99.99 purchase

----------

Weekly Deals - These may start a different day depending on where you live, check your local ad.

Select Games $10-$30 off

Select $20 Games B1G1 50% off

Select X1 controllers $15 off

Select Xbox One 500GB bundles $50 off

$50 off your next shopping trip when you buy a select PS4 system for $299.99

Save $10 off your next shopping trip when you buy select games for $59.99

$100 off PSVR Hardware

----

Currently in mPerks - $50 off a PS4 Pro Console