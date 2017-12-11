Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

PS4 Pro Meijer $282.50 In-Store

By Shugo2540, Today, 01:36 PM
PS4 Playstation

#1 Shugo2540   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Shugo2540

Posted Today, 01:36 PM

Hello,

 

Shared this other places, and thought I would share here as well this is confirmed as of 6:30 AM Eastern this morning. 

 

Have you been waiting for a PS4 deal this Christmas season?

I personally tested this one this morning! This involves coupon stacking with an automated system that lets you stack them as of this morning.

Step 1: (Optional)
Get a google voice account if you already have a Meijer mperks account.

Step 2:
Enroll for a new mPerks account, this will net you 5% off total purchase coupon. Already have an account, refer to step 1 it will work for getting you a new number for a new account, and they accept google voice numbers.

Step 3:
Searching PS4 didn't work for me, so go to the coupons section, and select electronics and toys as your categories. There you will find a $50 off PS4 Pro Coupon.

Step 4:
Meijers no longer has the standard ps4 pro on their site, so go to the store and if they have the PS4 Pro it wont have a sign but ring it up, it is the Sony $349.99 Price.

Step 5:
Checkout. The credit card machine will ask for the 5% off, then the $50 coupon. Fulfill your Christmas desires, get that PS4 you have always wanted. But really I tested this and unless they change something my (would have been, already have a Pro) transaction went like this.

PS4 Pro $349.99
-5% = $332.50
-$50 Coupon = $282.50

This is the lowest price I have seen for this during this Holiday season. I didn't post receipt as I already have one I just wanted to test it and see if it would work, and it will. I was there shopping for something else and just wanted to confirm this for everyone. Sorry if I set off your PS4 alert and you do not have a Meijer near you, this is only in store.

https://accounts.mei...ag...7:mPerksAO


#2 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   369 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

Jesus

#3 the_red_tide  

the_red_tide

Posted Today, 01:40 PM

Any chance of this aligning with Santabucks?


#4 Shugo2540   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Shugo2540

Posted Today, 01:42 PM

Any chance of this aligning with Santabucks?

 

When are they doing Santa Bucks again? I haven't seen anything in the app for them so I'm not sure. 


#5 the_red_tide  

the_red_tide

Posted Today, 01:48 PM

When are they doing Santa Bucks again? I haven't seen anything in the app for them so I'm not sure. 

Someone in the other Meijer thread mentioned that they would be available on Tuesday.


#6 Shugo2540   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Shugo2540

Posted Today, 01:59 PM

Someone in the other Meijer thread mentioned that they would be available on Tuesday.

 

In that past they've stacked, as the PS4 Pro was $320 not to long ago, their registers seem to stack everything automatically, so I'd image if santa bucks actually happen tomorrow you would be looking at $262.50 I thought usually they would let you know before they did the santa bucks but if they come out tomorrow I'll stop in and check, they're dead early in the morning so its easy to ask the clerk to let me see what the price would be. This really depends where in the process the santa bucks will be applied. 


