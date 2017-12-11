PS4 Pro Meijer $282.50 In-Store

Posted Today, 01:36 PM

Hello,

Shared this other places, and thought I would share here as well this is confirmed as of 6:30 AM Eastern this morning.

Have you been waiting for a PS4 deal this Christmas season?



I personally tested this one this morning! This involves coupon stacking with an automated system that lets you stack them as of this morning.



Step 1: (Optional)

Get a google voice account if you already have a Meijer mperks account.



Step 2:

Enroll for a new mPerks account, this will net you 5% off total purchase coupon. Already have an account, refer to step 1 it will work for getting you a new number for a new account, and they accept google voice numbers.



Step 3:

Searching PS4 didn't work for me, so go to the coupons section, and select electronics and toys as your categories. There you will find a $50 off PS4 Pro Coupon.



Step 4:

Meijers no longer has the standard ps4 pro on their site, so go to the store and if they have the PS4 Pro it wont have a sign but ring it up, it is the Sony $349.99 Price.



Step 5:

Checkout. The credit card machine will ask for the 5% off, then the $50 coupon. Fulfill your Christmas desires, get that PS4 you have always wanted. But really I tested this and unless they change something my (would have been, already have a Pro) transaction went like this.



PS4 Pro $349.99

-5% = $332.50

-$50 Coupon = $282.50



This is the lowest price I have seen for this during this Holiday season. I didn't post receipt as I already have one I just wanted to test it and see if it would work, and it will. I was there shopping for something else and just wanted to confirm this for everyone. Sorry if I set off your PS4 alert and you do not have a Meijer near you, this is only in store.



https://accounts.mei...ag...7:mPerksAO