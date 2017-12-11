Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Amazon DotD: HTC Vive Fallout 4 Bundle $599 + $100 GC

By KaitouDark, Today, 02:59 PM
vr

#1 KaitouDark   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   317 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

KaitouDark

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

Amazon has a HTC Vive Bundle that includes a deluxe audio strap, Fallout 4 VR, and a $100 Amazon GC for $599

 

https://www.amazon.c...T6QN90TED8&th=1


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: vr

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy