GameStop - Score a $10 off offer with Lego Dimensions or Lego games purchase.

Posted Today, 05:47 PM

E-mail is titled "Score a $10 off offer with Lego Dimensions or Lego games purchase."

Supposedly order a new Lego game and get a $10 coupon to use on your next Lego game purchase.

The games shown are:

Lego Dimensions

Lego City Undercover

Lego Worlds

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2

Lego Ninjago Movie

However, the links in the e-mail to purchase the games just search "lego".

http://form.e.gamest...ab111c2386cc44f

Could be YMMV to grab a $3 Lego game and get $10 towards something good.

Offer valid 12/1 – 12/31/17. Coupon will be delivered to your Active offers and must be used by 1/6/18. GameStop loyalty card required. May be combined with loyalty and employee discounts and other GameStop promotions. Coupon is required at time of purchase. Limit one per customer. No rain checks will be issued. No substitutions will be made. Not valid on pre-played games. Prices subject to change. See sales associate for complete details. Selection may vary by store. Some exclusions may apply. Subject to manager approval. While supplies last. GameStop coupon is required.