$5 off $15 Book Orders (game guides, graphic novels, etc) at Amazon - Ends 12/14

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

I finally grabbed the LoZ Art and Artifacts book last night before the price shot up to $22.99

https://www.amazon.c...uct/1506703356/

Order Summary

Item(s) Subtotal: $18.39

Shipping & Handling: $0.00

Book Promotion: -$5.00

Total before tax: $13.39

Estimated tax to be collected: $0.94

Grand Total: $14.33

Not bad!