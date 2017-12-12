Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

- - - - -

$5 off $15 Book Orders (game guides, graphic novels, etc) at Amazon - Ends 12/14

By CheapyD, Today, 03:30 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17478 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:30 PM

Use coupon code: BOOKGIFT17
Ends 12/14
https://www.amazon.c...&pf_rd_i=283155

Tai really likes his Overwatch: Anthology Volume 1 https://www.amazon.c...i_-A.lAbB0TNXAT

Follow CheapyD on Twitter!


#2 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

Nice, my favorite deal of the year came twice. Thanks!


#3 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10595 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:47 PM

Any more suggestions for good video game artbooks or guides?


#4 jsivley   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   748 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

jsivley

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

I used it last night to get Batman Dark Knight Master Race Hardcover by Frank Miller.

#5 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17478 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:53 PM

I may need Art of Atari https://www.amazon.c...i_bT.lAbZPS1BJR

Follow CheapyD on Twitter!


#6 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20518 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

Nice, my favorite deal of the year came twice. Thanks!

Wasn't it 5 off 25 last time?

 

This would be better. :D


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#7 Alien Spider   #SQUIRTLESQUAD CAGiversary!   1419 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Alien Spider

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

I finally grabbed the LoZ Art and Artifacts book last night before the price shot up to $22.99

 

https://www.amazon.c...uct/1506703356/

 

Order Summary
Item(s) Subtotal: $18.39
Shipping & Handling: $0.00
Book Promotion: -$5.00
Total before tax: $13.39
Estimated tax to be collected: $0.94
Grand Total: $14.33

 

Not bad!


rjgspider.png

