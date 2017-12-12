$5 off $15 Book Orders (game guides, graphic novels, etc) at Amazon - Ends 12/14
Ends 12/14
https://www.amazon.c...&pf_rd_i=283155
Tai really likes his Overwatch: Anthology Volume 1 https://www.amazon.c...i_-A.lAbB0TNXAT
Nice, my favorite deal of the year came twice. Thanks!
Any more suggestions for good video game artbooks or guides?
Wasn't it 5 off 25 last time?
This would be better.
I finally grabbed the LoZ Art and Artifacts book last night before the price shot up to $22.99
https://www.amazon.c...uct/1506703356/
Order Summary
Item(s) Subtotal: $18.39
Shipping & Handling: $0.00
Book Promotion: -$5.00
Total before tax: $13.39
Estimated tax to be collected: $0.94
Grand Total: $14.33
Not bad!