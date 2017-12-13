Jump to content

Gamestop PS4 Pro $349,99 with either Fifa 18 or Star Wars Battlefront 2

By Acd, Today, 06:32 AM

#1 Acd  

Acd

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

https://www.gamestop...4ProDec17,28zu0

 

$349.99 PS4 Pro Star Wars Battlefront 2

$349.99 PS4 Pro Fifa 18

$399.99 PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II Limited Edition System + Free FIFA 18
$399.99 PlayStation 4 1TB Limited Edition Destiny 2 Pro Bundle
 
A decent deal on a pro system. Still cannot decide if I should upgrade but then again I am a PC and Switch gamer mostly.

#2 kennystrife  

kennystrife

Posted Today, 07:06 AM

I just did this deal today, it's pretty good.  I traded back in the Battlefront 2 game, because I'm not a big fan of that or FIFA.  If anybody's thinking of doing the same, I believe that tomorrow's the last day you can get $30 guaranteed trade in credit for SWBF2.


