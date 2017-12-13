http://www.pcgamesup...cial_promotion/
(DEAD) PcGameSupply $10 eShop for $7 - Digital Delivery
Posted Today, 05:32 PM
Posted Today, 05:37 PM
Posted Today, 05:38 PM
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
Just an fyi, only credit cards are accepted this time, not paypal.
Posted Today, 05:55 PM
Welcome back PcGameSupply.
Looks like they've decided it's better to make less on each sale, but sell a ton more, than to make more on each sale, and sell a ton less.
Glad to see it come back.
Paypal was never accepted for these in the previous 10 for 7 deals.
Posted Today, 06:00 PM
It has been like that for quite some time
Posted Today, 06:04 PM
wow finally was able get in on this before it instantly disappeared. Thanks OP!
Posted Today, 06:06 PM
How long did it take for your orders to process it still says pending.
Posted Today, 06:08 PM
It’s been months since they accepted Paypal on promos.
Posted Today, 06:16 PM
How long did it take for your orders to process it still says pending.
If it's still pending, there may be an issue with your cc company.
Check your cc statement, or any email alerts on a hold because of fraud.
I had this happen once, but after clearing it up, it never happened again.
Not saying for sure that's what's going on, but I'd give this a shot.
Posted Today, 06:27 PM
Posted Today, 06:37 PM
Posted Today, 06:52 PM
They accepted paypal during the Cyber Monday deal. So I was hoping they would bring it back.
Cyber Monday was only 20% off, so I think they allowed it because who cares if people double up on those codes.
For the 30% off sales, they haven't done so with Paypal for awhile now.
Posted Today, 07:17 PM
Posted Today, 08:02 PM
Is dead now?
Looks like it
Posted Today, 08:55 PM
Looks like it
Lasted less than two hours. I guess I should be glad they're at least doing it again, but since I didn't get one, I'm not.
Posted Today, 08:59 PM
I haven't caught one of these in a good WHILE