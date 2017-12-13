Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

* * * * * 2 votes

(DEAD) PcGameSupply $10 eShop for $7 - Digital Delivery

By asspickle, Today, 05:32 PM

#1 asspickle   Scandinavian King CAGiversary!   1976 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

asspickle

Posted Today, 05:32 PM

http://www.pcgamesup...cial_promotion/


#2 Kyanos   Big Kitty CAGiversary!   899 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Kyanos

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

Thank you!

#3 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3261 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

Thank you! May you always bring great flavor to the pickles you load into your aft end.

#4 SmashMan4   The Dark Light CAGiversary!   601 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

SmashMan4

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

Just an fyi, only credit cards are accepted this time, not paypal.


#5 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20524 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 05:55 PM

Welcome back PcGameSupply.

 

Looks like they've decided it's better to make less on each sale, but sell a ton more, than to make more on each sale, and sell a ton less.

 

Glad to see it come back. :D

Just an fyi, only credit cards are accepted this time, not paypal.

Paypal was never accepted for these in the previous 10 for 7 deals.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#6 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

Just an fyi, only credit cards are accepted this time, not paypal.

It has been like that for quite some time


#7 J2damuahz   Google It! CAGiversary!   197 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

J2damuahz

Posted Today, 06:04 PM

wow finally was able get in on this before it instantly disappeared. Thanks OP!


#8 DRKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   383 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

DRKnight

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

How long did it take for your orders to process it still says pending.


#9 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 06:08 PM

Just an fyi, only credit cards are accepted this time, not paypal.

It’s been months since they accepted Paypal on promos.

#10 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20524 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 06:16 PM

How long did it take for your orders to process it still says pending.

If it's still pending, there may be an issue with your cc company.

 

Check your cc statement, or any email alerts on a hold because of fraud.

 

I had this happen once, but after clearing it up, it never happened again.

 

Not saying for sure that's what's going on, but I'd give this a shot.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#11 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3261 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

Got mine within a couple minutes. I was like oh baby baby.

#12 SmashMan4   The Dark Light CAGiversary!   601 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

SmashMan4

Posted Today, 06:37 PM

They accepted paypal during the Cyber Monday deal. So I was hoping they would bring it back.

#13 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20524 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

They accepted paypal during the Cyber Monday deal. So I was hoping they would bring it back.

Cyber Monday was only 20% off, so I think they allowed it because who cares if people double up on those codes.

 

For the 30% off sales, they haven't done so with Paypal for awhile now.


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

#14 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 07:17 PM

Is dead now?

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#15 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 08:02 PM

Is dead now?

Looks like it  :cry:


#16 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1755 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted Today, 08:55 PM

Looks like it  :cry:

Lasted less than two hours. I guess I should be glad they're at least doing it again, but since I didn't get one, I'm not.


#17 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 08:59 PM

I haven't caught one of these in a good WHILE


