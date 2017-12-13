http://www.pcgamesup...cial_promotion/
PcGameSupply $10 eShop for $7 - Digital Delivery
Just an fyi, only credit cards are accepted this time, not paypal.
Welcome back PcGameSupply.
Looks like they've decided it's better to make less on each sale, but sell a ton more, than to make more on each sale, and sell a ton less.
Glad to see it come back.
Just an fyi, only credit cards are accepted this time, not paypal.
Paypal was never accepted for these in the previous 10 for 7 deals.
It has been like that for quite some time
wow finally was able get in on this before it instantly disappeared. Thanks OP!
How long did it take for your orders to process it still says pending.
It’s been months since they accepted Paypal on promos.
How long did it take for your orders to process it still says pending.
If it's still pending, there may be an issue with your cc company.
Check your cc statement, or any email alerts on a hold because of fraud.
I had this happen once, but after clearing it up, it never happened again.
Not saying for sure that's what's going on, but I'd give this a shot.
