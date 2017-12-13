Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

DEAD Dollhouse - PlayStation 4 (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99

By SukhShanti, Today, 06:52 PM

#1 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

Deal is dead guys, congrats to whoever got in.

Dollhouse - PlayStation 4 (Amazon Prime) - $23.99

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Looks like it is getting double discounted, MSRP is $39.99.
Not sure if it is a good game, but I would lock it in anyway.

#2 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

Who's spilling my find to SD... lol didn't bode well with the crowd over there so well

https://slickdeals.n...3-99-amazon?v=1

 

Lock it in now, SD crowd is aware


#3 NeoXBOMB   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   8 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

NeoXBOMB

Posted Today, 08:14 PM

Thanks for this. I have no idea what the games is about but I can always cancel between now and March.


#4 Josef368   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   157 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Josef368

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

Dead


#5 TheGuardianLegend   What backlog? CAGiversary!   190 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

TheGuardianLegend

Posted Today, 08:54 PM

Ded
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy