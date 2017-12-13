Dollhouse - PlayStation 4 (Amazon Prime) - $23.99
https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Looks like it is getting double discounted, MSRP is $39.99.
Not sure if it is a good game, but I would lock it in anyway.
Dollhouse - PlayStation 4 (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99
#1
Posted Yesterday, 06:52 PM
Dollhouse - PlayStation 4 (Amazon Prime) - $23.99
- thorbahn3 likes this
#2
Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM
Who's spilling my find to SD... lol didn't bode well with the crowd over there so well
https://slickdeals.n...3-99-amazon?v=1
Lock it in now, SD crowd is aware
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 8 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM
Thanks for this. I have no idea what the games is about but I can always cancel between now and March.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 157 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM
Dead
#5 What backlog? CAGiversary! 190 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 08:54 PM
#6
Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM
#7 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 10604 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:01 AM
Best Buy also had this for $29.99 ($23.99 GCU) when it was first listed a few months ago, but they have since raised the price to $39.99.
#8
Posted Today, 12:10 AM
Best Buy also had this for $29.99 ($23.99 GCU) when it was first listed a few months ago, but they have since raised the price to $39.99.
I figured this might be the case, the actual MSRP, might be $29.99 and it just hasn't been updated yet.