The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat's VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Fred Meyers up to 53% off (including free gift card) games... (In-Store only) switch, 3ds, xb1, ps4 etc...

By cagamer88, Today, 06:59 PM

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Disclaimer: This only works if you value Fred Meyer gift cards at all...

 

I saw this post last time posted on CAG, but today 12/13/17 only, Fred Meyers is having a sale which you can combine two promotions together.

 

Here is my result:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ($59.99)

Rabbids ($59.99)

Pokemon Ultra Sun ($39.99)

Pokemon Ultra Moon ($39.99)

= $199.96

- $30 coupon

= $169.96 + $50 Fred Meyers gift card

= net $119.96 = ~40% off each game

 

Here are the two coupons

 

Save $30 when you spend $150 or more

Save $20 when you spend $100 or more

Save $10 when you spend $50 or more

(valid only 12/13/17)

 

Buy any 2 Video Games ($29.99+) & receive a $20 Fred Meyer gift card

Buy any 3 Video Games ($29.99+) & receive a $35 Fred Meyer gift card

Buy any 4 Video Games ($29.99+) & receive a $50 Fred Meyer gift card

 

So obviously the best deal is to spend exactly $150 on 4 games which will get you $30 off + $50 gift card = $70 net. which is equivalent to 53% off each game.

 

Make sure they scan the 30 off 150 coupon first! Otherwise, if they scan the gift card first, it takes off from your total... weird, but that's how it worked at the register. my 199.96 total only gave $20 off when they scanned the gift card first... basically it took the $50 off and my total became 149.96... so they added a $1 filler to bring it over 150....

 

I realize the title says 53% including free gift card... but the gift card is included in the 53% calculation... Sorry first post.


TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:12 PM

Does the $10 off $50 work on eshop/PSN credit? That could be a good deal right there if it does, but I think these coupons tend to exclude that stuff.
Posted Today, 07:15 PM

Does the $10 off $50 work on eshop/PSN credit? That could be a good deal right there if it does, but I think these coupons tend to exclude that stuff.

It only says "May be combined with regular Coupons and Bonus Coupons, OR but not with another Savings Certificate. Savings Certificate applied after all coupons and discounts are taken. Redeemable for In-Store merchandise only. Valid on regular, sale, clearance, coupon and Shopping Pass offers. Not valid on prior purchases or for Ad Match Items, Gift Cards, Money Order purchases, alcohol, tobacco, postage, transit services, Lottery, fees, game licenses, US Forest Service passes, Fuel Center, Pharmacy, phone activation, Mobile Market phones, Nintendo Hardware, Converse, Nike, Western Union services, event tickets or Lego Toys. Not valid in Food Department, Pet Department, Natural Choices Dept., Candy, Health & Beauty and Fred Meyer Jewelers. Limit 1 Savings Certificate per Customer. Certificate is not transferable. Duplication is prohibited."

 

I'm assuming those might fall under the gift card category... not sure. I already left the store.

 

Both coupons are on your store's weekly ad. Although the gift card coupon says no nintendo, the physical coupons in store plastered all over the glass doesn't have that restriction.


Posted Today, 08:51 PM

This comes out to B1G1 if you get 2x 29.99 games
