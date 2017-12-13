Fred Meyers up to 53% off (including free gift card) games... (In-Store only) switch, 3ds, xb1, ps4 etc...

Posted Today, 06:59 PM

Disclaimer: This only works if you value Fred Meyer gift cards at all...

I saw this post last time posted on CAG, but today 12/13/17 only, Fred Meyers is having a sale which you can combine two promotions together.

Here is my result:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ($59.99)

Rabbids ($59.99)

Pokemon Ultra Sun ($39.99)

Pokemon Ultra Moon ($39.99)

= $199.96

- $30 coupon

= $169.96 + $50 Fred Meyers gift card

= net $119.96 = ~40% off each game

Here are the two coupons

Save $30 when you spend $150 or more

Save $20 when you spend $100 or more

Save $10 when you spend $50 or more

(valid only 12/13/17)

Buy any 2 Video Games ($29.99+) & receive a $20 Fred Meyer gift card

Buy any 3 Video Games ($29.99+) & receive a $35 Fred Meyer gift card

Buy any 4 Video Games ($29.99+) & receive a $50 Fred Meyer gift card

So obviously the best deal is to spend exactly $150 on 4 games which will get you $30 off + $50 gift card = $70 net. which is equivalent to 53% off each game.

Make sure they scan the 30 off 150 coupon first! Otherwise, if they scan the gift card first, it takes off from your total... weird, but that's how it worked at the register. my 199.96 total only gave $20 off when they scanned the gift card first... basically it took the $50 off and my total became 149.96... so they added a $1 filler to bring it over 150....

I realize the title says 53% including free gift card... but the gift card is included in the 53% calculation... Sorry first post.