CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 12/17-12/23

By Tyrok, Today, 08:15 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1646 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:15 PM

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Destiny 2 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Call of Duty: WWII $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Star Wars Battlefront II $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed Origins $44.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: :ps4: South Park: The Fractured But Whole $44.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA 2K18 $44.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: :ps4: WWE 2K18 $44.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: :ps4: Rocket League $19.99 Save $10
  • :switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $59.99
    • Free Steelbook with Purchase

Xbox:

  • Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle $199.99 Save $80
  • Free 3-Month Xbox Game Pass with purchase of an Xbox One Console (Excludes Xbox One X, pre-ordered, and refurbished)
  • Save $30 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on select Microsoft Wireless Controllers

PlayStation:

  • PlayStation 4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle $249.99 Save $50
  • PlayStation VR $299.99 Save $100
  • Red Crystal DualShock 4 Wireless Controller $39.99 Save $25
  • Turtle Beach Recon 150 Wired Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 $49.99 Save $20

Switch:

  • Nintendo Switch 32GB Console $299.99
    • Get a 64GB Memory Card for $29.99 with purchase of a Nintendo Switch
  • Save $30 when you buy Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and any Nintendo Switch Game ($59.99 value)

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Dunkirk $24.99
  • Dunkirk Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • Dunkirk 4K $29.99
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie $24.99
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Only @ BB Steelbook $29.99
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie 4K $29.99
  • Leatherface $14.99 Save $2
  • mother! $19.99 Save $5
  • Stronger $14.99 Save $5

#2 dreweth99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   202 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

dreweth99

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

There it is. The COD at $31.99 I’ve been waiting for.

Got’cha.

#3 wildthing2022000   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   145 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

There's the switch deal we've all been waiting for.....


#4 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5736 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 08:24 PM

Meh, waiting for the after Christmas deals.

#5 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1776 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 08:27 PM

So, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with steelbook, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $72 plus tax after GCU?

 

Bleh. Not the pair deal I was waiting for, but... Any idea how long that steelbook offer is going to last?


#6 Kyle1022  

Kyle1022

Posted Today, 08:27 PM

 

  • :switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $59.99
    • Free Steelbook with Purchase

Hmm?

 

Edit: https://nintendowire...arrives-retail/


#7 Timezones   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   82 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Timezones

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

I wonder if GCU will work with the Mario/Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Switch game offer. $47.99 + $47.99 - $30 = $65.98 ???

$32.99 each.... not too shabby.

#8 skiizim   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9688 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

skiizim

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

There it is. The COD at $31.99 I’ve been waiting for.

Got’cha.

I need to make sure I go on Sunday to do a Post PM, that would be my last or second to last day to do it.


#9 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1646 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 08:30 PM

MVIMG_20171210_104450.jpg

 

So, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with steelbook, and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $72 plus tax after GCU?

 

Bleh. Not the pair deal I was waiting for, but... Any idea how long that steelbook offer is going to last?

Awhile probably. My store got a box of 48 of them as you can see above. ;)


#10 lakerfanalways   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1515 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

lakerfanalways

Posted Today, 08:32 PM

Well that bites..no Switch promo like they did for the Nintendo 3DS and XBOX/PS4..oh well


#11 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 08:33 PM

There's the switch deal we've all been waiting for.....


This is sarcastic right?

#12 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1776 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

I wonder if GCU will work with the Mario/Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Switch game offer. $47.99 + $47.99 - $30 = $65.98 ???

$32.99 each.... not too shabby.

 

9 times out of 10 they take the flat discount off before applying GCU. So it would be $60 + $60 - $30 = $90 - 20% GCU = $72.

Awhile probably. My store got a box of 48 of them as you can see above. ;)

Then I think I can wait for something a bit less restrictive to come along.


#13 OL DIRTY   Oooh Baby, I Like It Raw. CAGiversary!   335 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

OL DIRTY

Posted Today, 08:48 PM

I'll probably pick up SW BF 2 for $31.99.  Better than having to buy games I didn't want when they had the B1G1 50% off deal.


#14 wildthing2022000   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   145 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 08:54 PM

This is sarcastic right?

Yes, I might go for it anyway since I just got my switch two weeks ago and I don't have Rabbids yet.


#15 mental_mixtape  

mental_mixtape

Posted Today, 08:57 PM

There it is. The COD at $31.99 I’ve been waiting for.

Got’cha.


#16 mental_mixtape  

mental_mixtape

Posted Today, 08:58 PM

I literally said the same thing lol... glad I didn’t pull the trigger (pun intended) on the Target price.

#17 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   11212 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted Today, 09:22 PM

Seems like a pretty underwhelming week before Christmas sale.


#18 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2367 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

Will the Morio Kort steelbook be on shelves for purchase by itself? Some of them are and some aren't.


#19 Not Eric   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2324 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Not Eric

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

Probably going to return the in store pick up order of MK8 (for the $10 promo) and re-buy with the steelbook unless it gets listed separately for $10 or I can convince an employee to give me a steelbook for free by showing them a receipt.


#20 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted Today, 09:43 PM

BestBuy has Borderlands HC for ps4 and XBO for $14.99, ordered a copy and hopefully get the $10 code in January as well.


#21 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2424 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 09:55 PM

Already got Rabbids during BF for $30 at Walmart, otherwise that would be a good deal if pairing with a recent release like XC2. 


