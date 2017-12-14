Jump to content

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Amazon: $59.99 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands War Within the Cartel Bundle – Edition: Xbox One/PS4

By jovherye, Today, 02:50 AM

jovherye

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

Don't know if this is a permanent price drop or for a limited time. Gold edition with season pass, deluxe content and more.

https://www.amazon.c...a_DVwmAbSP3C7ZF
#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 03:29 AM

I ain't puttin' that statue in my house.


midloo

Posted Today, 03:53 AM

Seems like a pretty great price for all that.  Wish I hadn't just bought the standard version a couple of weeks ago.

 

You should probably list the sale price somewhere, OP.   


Electroplasm

Posted Today, 05:00 AM

No pc option 😢 :-(

