Target Ad 12/17-12/24: 50% off select Switch titles w/ purchase of Mario + Rabbids

Target ad for 12/17 - 12/24.
$39.99 Call of Duty: WWII
$44.99 NBA 2K18
$39.99 Gran Turismo Sport
$39.99 Destiny 2
$39.99 Need For Speed Payback
$49.99 Assassin's Creed Origins
$29.99 Overwatch: Origins Edition
$44.99 WWE 2K18
$29.99 Crash N Sane Trilogy
$29.99 Grand Theft Auto V
$39.99 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
$39.99 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
$34.99 Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
$49.99 South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$19.99 Just Dance 2018
50% Off select Switch titles with the purchase of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are shown)
$299.99 Nintendo Switch Systems
$249.99 Playstation 4 1TB Slim w/ Star Wars Battlefront 2
$59.99 Playstation 4 Controllers
$299.99 Playstation 4 VR Bundle w/ Doom VR
$499.99 Xbox One X 1TB
Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft Bundle (w/ Minecraft, Minecraft Explorer's Pack and Minecraft Story Mode)
B1G150% Off on select EA games (Madden 18, NBA Live 18, FIFA 18, NHL 18)
B1G125% Off on all gaming store cards
50% Off all LEGO Dimensions starter packs, story packs, fun packs, level packs and team packs.