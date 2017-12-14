Jump to content

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Target Ad 12/17-12/24: 50% off select Switch titles w/ purchase of Mario + Rabbids

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 08:36 AM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5737 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 08:36 AM

Target ad for 12/17 - 12/24.

 

:ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: $39.99 Call of Duty: WWII

:ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: $44.99 NBA 2K18

:ps4: $39.99 Gran Turismo Sport

:ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: $39.99 Destiny 2

:ps4:  :xb1: $39.99 Need For Speed Payback

:ps4:  :xb1: $49.99 Assassin's Creed Origins

:ps4:  :xb1: $29.99 Overwatch: Origins Edition

:ps4:  :xb1: $44.99 WWE 2K18

:ps4: $29.99 Crash N Sane Trilogy

:ps4:  :xb1: $29.99 Grand Theft Auto V

:ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: $39.99 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

:ps4:  :xb1: $39.99 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

:ps4:  :xb1: $34.99 Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

:ps4:  :xb1: $49.99 South Park: The Fractured But Whole

:wii: $19.99 Just Dance 2018

 

:switch: 50% Off select Switch titles with the purchase of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are shown)

:switch: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Systems

:ps4: $249.99 Playstation 4 1TB Slim w/ Star Wars Battlefront 2

:ps4: $59.99 Playstation 4 Controllers

:ps4: $299.99 Playstation 4 VR Bundle w/ Doom VR

:xb1: $499.99 Xbox One X 1TB

:xb1: Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft Bundle (w/ Minecraft, Minecraft Explorer's Pack and Minecraft Story Mode)

:xb1: B1G150% Off on select EA games (Madden 18, NBA Live 18, FIFA 18, NHL 18)

B1G125% Off on all gaming store cards

50% Off all LEGO Dimensions starter packs, story packs, fun packs, level packs and team packs.


#2 derby70   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   164 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

derby70

Posted Today, 08:39 AM

Thanks
