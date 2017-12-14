https://www.amazon.c...rd_i=7533915011
Thursday only. Reading is fun-damental.
Blood, Sweat, and Pixels $1.99 for Kindle version, Thur 12-14 only
By numchuk nate, Today, 01:55 PM
Posted Today, 01:55 PM
Posted Today, 02:02 PM
Thanks. I heard an interview with the author and wanted to read the book sometime.
Posted Today, 02:09 PM
Thanks, I was waiting to check this out
Now, when's Masters of Doom going on sale...
