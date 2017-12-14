Jump to content

CAGcast #525: Wombat Gets Nauseous, Goes Viral

The gang talks Black Friday week purchases, Destiny 2, Xbox One X, Battlegrounds $10 outfits, Shadow of War, Wombat’s VR adventure part 1 and so much more!

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels $1.99 for Kindle version, Thur 12-14 only

By numchuk nate, Today, 01:55 PM

numchuk nate  

numchuk nate

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

https://www.amazon.c...rd_i=7533915011

Thursday only. Reading is fun-damental.

Decker  

Decker

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Thanks. I heard an interview with the author and wanted to read the book sometime.

Mustainium  

Mustainium

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

Thanks, I was waiting to check this out

Now, when's Masters of Doom going on sale...
