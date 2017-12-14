Shopko Pokemon Sun/Moon Nintendo 3DS $9.99 Each YMMV

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Hey everyone I was at my local Shopko and saw a Store Sign for Pokemon Sun for $9.99. They where all out and I noticed that they also had Pokemon Moon. The guy scanned Moon and it came up $39.99. Took out my phone and looked it up and Online Price for both was $9.99. They honored their online price with no issues. It seems that in store Pokemon Sun is setup; however, Pokemon Moon is not. They should price match their own website and I have not had any issues. Link to Pokemon 3DS at Shopko.

On another note for all the people that say "I've never heard of Shopko what is it doing in the National Post" they are a multi-state retail company based out of Wisconsin. At times they clearance their games to 90% off. Hope this helps any CAG's out there!