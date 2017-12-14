Jump to content

Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition $20 (GS)

EvilChamp  

Got Best Buy to price match online through chat, which was surprisingly pleasant. 

 

https://www.gamestop...sYaAttGEALw_wcB


EvilChamp  

Also -- has anyone played this game, perhaps on PC or something? How does it stack up to a game like Dragon Age: Origin? 


Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 11:37 PM

Also -- has anyone played this game, perhaps on PC or something? How does it stack up to a game like Dragon Age: Origin?

It’s different. It’s much more akin to older isometric rpgs like planescape or baldurs gate. Great on the pc, good on the PS4.
