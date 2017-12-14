Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition $20 (GS)

Got Best Buy to price match online through chat, which was surprisingly pleasant.
https://www.gamestop...sYaAttGEALw_wcB
Jump to content
Posted Today, 11:12 PM
Got Best Buy to price match online through chat, which was surprisingly pleasant.
https://www.gamestop...sYaAttGEALw_wcB
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider*; Rainbow Six Siege (PS4)
* Peeved there is no 'Clean Hands' achievement in Death of Outsider ...
Posted Today, 11:23 PM
Also -- has anyone played this game, perhaps on PC or something? How does it stack up to a game like Dragon Age: Origin?
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider*; Rainbow Six Siege (PS4)
* Peeved there is no 'Clean Hands' achievement in Death of Outsider ...
Posted Today, 11:37 PM
It’s different. It’s much more akin to older isometric rpgs like planescape or baldurs gate. Great on the pc, good on the PS4.
Also -- has anyone played this game, perhaps on PC or something? How does it stack up to a game like Dragon Age: Origin?