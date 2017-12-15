Jump to content

PS4 RE7 GOLD EDITION DIGITAL - $19.99 Thanks Wario64!

By sainrub, Today, 12:36 AM
RUNDONTWALK

sainrub  

sainrub

Posted Today, 12:36 AM

 

PS4 RE7 GOLD EDITION DIGITAL - $19.99 Thanks Wario64!

 

 


BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

thanks boss. got 1


awp  

awp

Posted Today, 12:49 AM

Wish it was for Xbox One.

Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

Got one!Thank YOU OP!
Posted Image

Shojsauce  

Shojsauce

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

I feel bad, just sold a kid a copy for $50 yesterday at my second job.

Totally not batman...

likeme  

likeme

Posted Today, 01:06 AM

I feel bad, just sold a kid a copy for $50 yesterday at my second job.


Dang...that's messed up

Shojsauce  

Shojsauce

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

I mean, I don't set the prices or anything. It's a giant company and I'm just an employee but I still want to steer our customers towards the best possible deals.

Totally not batman...

diplo  

diplo

Posted Today, 01:11 AM

bought it even though i have the game


Glas  

Glas

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Any good soul would sell me one for 20$ PayPal? I don't have a credit card so Amazon is out for me

You can check my CAG feedback I'm pretty good


FattyBeards  

FattyBeards

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

Dead


TheNAC  

TheNAC

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

Got one but seems to be dead now

TheNAC.png

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

Got one.

Two Amazon price errors I managed to get in a month. Hopped on Life is Strange Before the Storm: Special Edition the other week.
