Resident Evil 7 Gold digital 19.99 on Amazon.
#1 40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary! 1127 Posts Joined 4.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:37 AM
- dizee, Big Matty Kane and NiiNJA like this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 437 Posts Joined 9.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:40 AM
https://smile.amazon..._myd_asin_block
thanks OP, got it.
- Big Matty Kane likes this
#3
Posted Today, 12:41 AM
ok
#4
Posted Today, 12:43 AM
would I be able to flip it easily for people that miss it?
already paid 45 on xbox for it don't really need it again
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2982 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:47 AM
how good/much more is the DLC worth over the base game?
#6 Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary! 2427 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:48 AM
Guess this means I'm returning my physical vanilla copy bought from Target for $15.
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 346 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:51 AM
Great price thanks OP.
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 241 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:54 AM
#9 An OG CAG since the Early Aughts CAGiversary! 1618 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:59 AM
In and redeemed code. Thanks OP! This makes up for the RE7 I ordered on line from Target during BF and it came in the mail destroyed from shipping, to the point I had to return since they didn't have any extra copies for exchange.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1558 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:03 AM
#11 LOVE ME SOME RPG CAGiversary! 3372 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:04 AM
#12 Hmph CAGiversary! 4181 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:06 AM
Got it.
#13 SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary! 1008 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:20 AM
Dead now
#14
Posted Today, 01:28 AM
any good soul to sell me one for paypal?, would be very appreciated, I don't have a credit card so amazon is out for me
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2982 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:31 AM
how good/much more is the DLC worth over the base game?
From the reviews I can find, it seems the base game reviewed better than the DLC. Keeping my Target BF copy.
BTW, Best Buy shipped this (regular, non-Gold) shrinkwrapped - but not Target. Anybody else get a shrinkwrapped RE7 sold as new?
Wondering if Best Buy is starting to pull GameStops...
#16 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 37 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:47 AM
And it's gone