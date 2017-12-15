Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Resident Evil 7 Gold digital 19.99 on Amazon.

By ChiefBrody1027, Today, 12:37 AM

#1 ChiefBrody1027   40th Anniversary CAG CAGiversary!   1127 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted Today, 12:37 AM

20 bucks. Price error. Hurry. Sorry for no link.

Chief_Brody_1027.png

#2 dizee   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   437 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

dizee

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

https://smile.amazon..._myd_asin_block

 

thanks OP, got it.


dizeeStL.png

#3 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Today, 12:41 AM

ok


Check out Beautiful Midnight and "like" us on Facebook
Posted Image
My trade/sell list.

#4 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 12:43 AM

would I be able to flip it easily for people that miss it?

 

already paid 45 on xbox for it don't really need it again


#5 gantt   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2982 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

gantt

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

how good/much more is the DLC worth over the base game?


#6 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2427 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

Guess this means I'm returning my physical vanilla copy bought from Target for $15.


#7 NiiNJA   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   346 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

NiiNJA

Posted Today, 12:51 AM

Great price thanks OP.


#8 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   241 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 12:54 AM

Thank you

#9 jrutz   An OG CAG since the Early Aughts CAGiversary!   1618 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

jrutz

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

In and redeemed code. Thanks OP! This makes up for the RE7 I ordered on line from Target during BF and it came in the mail destroyed from shipping, to the point I had to return since they didn't have any extra copies for exchange.


#10 kelo360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1558 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

kelo360

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

Does anyone know if the DLC is good? I don’t want it to ruin one of my favorite games from this year.

#11 likeme   LOVE ME SOME RPG CAGiversary!   3372 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

likeme

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

Got one thanks OP

#12 Supplice   Hmph CAGiversary!   4181 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Supplice

Posted Today, 01:06 AM

Got it. :)


#13 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   1008 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted Today, 01:20 AM

Dead now


theemadgamer.png

http://dlcquickplay....ser/themadgamer

 

#14 Glas  

Glas

Posted Today, 01:28 AM

 any good soul to sell me one for paypal?, would be very appreciated, I don't have a credit card so amazon is out for me


#15 gantt   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2982 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

gantt

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

how good/much more is the DLC worth over the base game?

From the reviews I can find, it seems the base game reviewed better than the DLC. Keeping my Target BF copy.

 

BTW, Best Buy shipped this (regular, non-Gold) shrinkwrapped - but not Target. Anybody else get a shrinkwrapped RE7 sold as new?

 

Wondering if Best Buy is starting to pull GameStops...


#16 maykol   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   37 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

maykol

Posted Today, 01:47 AM

And it's gone


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy