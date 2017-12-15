Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

- - - - -

DEAD? - $20 for $25 worth at GameStop/PSN/eShop - 2 phones needed & SWYCH App - 3 / 6(?) times max

By LonelyBacteria, Today, 03:53 AM

#1 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 03:53 AM

oi might be dead already uggggg
just tired to get a third and it's saying maximum reached then i get an email saying I've authorized a charge to swych i know it won't go through but c'mon I spent some time on this topic jesus swych it was already a stupid deal now it's worse and like seriously I made it bootiful and everythang
 
Bare with me
 
Main Info:
Swych app on two different phones (with different numbers) required.
I just tried sending it to myself and it doesn't work.
 
This promotion is limited to three (3) per customer
(so I'm assuming 3 from phone 1 to phone 2 and 3 from phone 2 to phone 1)
seems to be tied to phone numbers at least, not sure if you can use the same payment option again
 
Use promo code DOVE at checkout and get $5 off a $25 gift card.
Expires on 12/16/17 at 11:59 pm ET.
 
ORDER OF OPERATIONS
Basically you have to buy a 'swych entertainment gift card',
sending it to someone else (by phone number)
then they can redeem it for a gift card at one of a few places.
 

Full list showing for me:

AMC Theatres

Barnes & Nobles

Fandango

Gamestop

Hulu

Nintendo eShop

Rixty

Sling TV

Sony PlayStation

Stub Hub

 
Full Wording from the email:
Spoiler

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

likeme  

likeme

Posted Today, 03:57 AM

Wtf
