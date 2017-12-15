DEAD? - $20 for $25 worth at GameStop/PSN/eShop - 2 phones needed & SWYCH App - 3 / 6(?) times max

Posted Today, 03:53 AM

oi might be dead already uggggg

just tired to get a third and it's saying maximum reached then i get an email saying I've authorized a charge to swych i know it won't go through but c'mon I spent some time on this topic jesus swych it was already a stupid deal now it's worse and like seriously I made it bootiful and everythang

Bare with me

Main Info:

Swych app on two different phones (with different numbers) required.

I just tried sending it to myself and it doesn't work.

This promotion is limited to three (3) per customer (so I'm assuming 3 from phone 1 to phone 2 and 3 from phone 2 to phone 1) seems to be tied to phone numbers at least, not sure if you can use the same payment option again Use promo code DOVE at checkout and get $5 off a $25 gift card. Expires on 12/16/17 at 11:59 pm ET.

ORDER OF OPERATIONS

Basically you have to buy a 'swych entertainment gift card',

sending it to someone else (by phone number)

then they can redeem it for a gift card at one of a few places.

Full list showing for me: AMC Theatres Barnes & Nobles Fandango Gamestop Hulu Nintendo eShop Rixty Sling TV Sony PlayStation Stub Hub

Full Wording from the email: