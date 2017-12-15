DEAD? - $20 for $25 worth at GameStop/PSN/eShop - 2 phones needed & SWYCH App - 3 / 6(?) times max

oi might be dead already uggggg
Bare with me
Main Info:
Swych app on two different phones (with different numbers) required.
I just tried sending it to myself and it doesn't work.
This promotion is limited to three (3) per customer
(so I'm assuming 3 from phone 1 to phone 2 and 3 from phone 2 to phone 1)
seems to be tied to phone numbers at least, not sure if you can use the same payment option again
Use promo code DOVE at checkout and get $5 off a $25 gift card.
Expires on 12/16/17 at 11:59 pm ET.
ORDER OF OPERATIONS
Basically you have to buy a 'swych entertainment gift card',
sending it to someone else (by phone number)
then they can redeem it for a gift card at one of a few places.
Full list showing for me:
AMC Theatres
Barnes & Nobles
Fandango
Gamestop
Hulu
Nintendo eShop
Rixty
Sling TV
Sony PlayStation
Stub Hub
Full Wording from the email:
