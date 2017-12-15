Jump to content

CAGcast #526: It's Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

First4figure Zelda Botw $70, Crash $50, Nendoroid Zelda Botw DX $50

By heyheyhey11, Today, 06:48 AM

heyheyhey11  

heyheyhey11

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Crash 

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5991305

 

Zelda 

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5731031

 

Zelda DX

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5787501

 

first 4 figure zelda and crash is lowest i've seen yet so anyone who wanted this who held out, now is the good time to get them. Nendoroid however, you may want to hold out just a little bit. Gamestop also have a bunch of these and wait a little bit and they may have clearance sale on these along with other nendoroid such as tracer and mega man x. i was able to get zelda majora mask nendoroid at gamestop very recently for very cheap along with zelda link between world figma. 


