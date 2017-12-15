First4figure Zelda Botw $70, Crash $50, Nendoroid Zelda Botw DX $50

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Crash

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5991305

Zelda

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5731031

Zelda DX

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5787501

first 4 figure zelda and crash is lowest i've seen yet so anyone who wanted this who held out, now is the good time to get them. Nendoroid however, you may want to hold out just a little bit. Gamestop also have a bunch of these and wait a little bit and they may have clearance sale on these along with other nendoroid such as tracer and mega man x. i was able to get zelda majora mask nendoroid at gamestop very recently for very cheap along with zelda link between world figma.