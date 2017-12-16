Jump to content

CAGcast #526: It's Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

- - - - -

Destiny 2 Collector's Edition - $99.99 (X1/PS4) Amazon (60% off)

By SukhShanti, Today, 02:16 AM

SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 02:16 AM

Amazon dropped the price on Destiny 2 Collector's Edition - $99.99 (X1/PS4)

X1
https://www.amazon.c...s/dp/B06XP8CV3C

PS4
https://www.amazon.c...d/dp/B06XPNX59W

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 02:19 AM

glad I didn't buy that one at full price, I could see it dropping even further either from MSRP or warehouse deals


Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Today, 02:21 AM

God, this would've been incredible before launch. Kind of like a perfect thank you to all the fans who are quick enough to nab one. 


