Destiny 2 Collector's Edition - $99.99 (X1/PS4) Amazon (60% off)
#1
Posted Today, 02:16 AM
X1
https://www.amazon.c...s/dp/B06XP8CV3C
PS4
https://www.amazon.c...d/dp/B06XPNX59W
#2
Posted Today, 02:19 AM
glad I didn't buy that one at full price, I could see it dropping even further either from MSRP or warehouse deals
#3 MMO Junkie CAGiversary! 631 Posts Joined 3.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:21 AM
God, this would've been incredible before launch. Kind of like a perfect thank you to all the fans who are quick enough to nab one.