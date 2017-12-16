Jump to content

* - - - - 2 votes

Do you guys think there will be another $199 PS4 deal soon?

By CharGP02A, Today, 06:23 AM

#1 CharGP02A  

CharGP02A

Posted Today, 06:23 AM

I'm looking to get my girlfriend a PS4 and I don't see any cheaper than $250 new.

#2 phantomphoenix  

phantomphoenix

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Ask CheapyD. He can help you.

 

You can contact the owner of Cheap Ass Gamer at cheapyd@cheapassgamer.com or @CheapyD


#3 TheRealRizzo  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

sus

#4 urge26  

urge26

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

+1 great deal.


#5 bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

NINE fucking years.


Posted Image

#6 Chinese_cuisine  

Chinese_cuisine

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

Shipping kills

#7 pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:42 AM

Even a veteran, wow! in for 2.


Posted Image
Posted Image

#8 tylerh1701  

tylerh1701

Posted Today, 06:43 AM

Yeah. Starts tomorrow.


tylerh1701.png 
Twitch: TylerH1701

#9 panasonic  

panasonic

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

more like a lurker not a member lol 


#10 Say_Jayx3  

Say_Jayx3

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Even a veteran, wow! in for 2.

Veteran Lurker* (27 Posts since 08).

 

6a4.jpg

 

But this deal is the GOAT. Just saved my Christmas.


VitafullxJAYx3.png

#11 abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Video Game Deals

Do not create threads to ask a question.  Only post specific video game deals. No affiliate links, trade posts/threads, or self-promotion! Read our rules!

 

It's right there at the top of the board. I highlighted it so maybe you can see it this time.

 

Now launch a nuke at your thread and get out of here at three times normal speed.


#12 phantomphoenix  

phantomphoenix

Posted Today, 06:55 AM

Too bad our helpful responses likely won't be seen. Asked the question and bolted.


#13 gantt  

gantt

Posted Today, 06:56 AM

I suspect this girlfriend needs significant compensation. A $250 PS4 is the least you can do...


#14 unforeseen  

unforeseen

Posted Today, 06:57 AM

Star_Trek_-_In_Before_the_Lock.gif

Trade List

 

#15 CharGP02A  

CharGP02A

Posted Today, 07:10 AM

Video Game Deals

Do not create threads to ask a question. Only post specific video game deals. No affiliate links, trade posts/threads, or self-promotion! Read our rules!

It's right there at the top of the board. I highlighted it so maybe you can see it this time.

Now launch a nuke at your thread and get out of here at three times normal speed.


No, I won't do that because you're not being nice about the matter.

Anyway, thanks to the rest or you in this thread for helping out. I'll contact CheapyD and see what he says.

I have been a lurker and never really post so I can see why some of you are alarmed. Thanks for reading.

#16 CaptainButtlord  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

1EF55778-FDDD-468B-9966-5DCDEA38B009.jpeg

1053538.png

#17 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 07:17 AM

gif-predator-weird-870686.gif


#18 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted Today, 07:23 AM

No, I won't do that because you're not being nice about the matter.

Anyway, thanks to the rest or you in this thread for helping out. I'll contact CheapyD and see what he says.

I have been a lurker and never really post so I can see why some of you are alarmed. Thanks for reading.

ETOmzy5.gif


#19 TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 07:25 AM

No, I won't do that because you're not being nice about the matter.
Anyway, thanks to the rest or you in this thread for helping out. I'll contact CheapyD and see what he says.
I have been a lurker and never really post so I can see why some of you are alarmed. Thanks for reading.

Lurker's got attitude.

Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

