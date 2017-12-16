Jump to content

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

$39.99/$31.99 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle w/ free hat @ BB

By tonyxvx, Today, 06:17 PM

#1 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted Today, 06:17 PM

Mario Rabbids is $31.99 today with GCU and says it comes with a weird rabbids mario hat.

Can't find the hat near me, so YMMV on that one.

 

With GCU, this deal is a bit better than Target's 50% off switch game with purchase deal.

 

 


#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Today, 06:58 PM

Can't pick up game in-store & have hat shipped. Can't have both shipped. Either a store has the hat or you're not getting it. No stores within 250 miles of me have it in stock. That sucks.


#3 slau6ht3r  

slau6ht3r

Posted Today, 07:11 PM

Can't pick up game in-store & have hat shipped. Can't have both shipped. Either a store has the hat or you're not getting it. No stores within 250 miles of me have it in stock. That sucks.

same thing here. i want the hat... =(


#4 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 07:32 PM

I don't know if people don't realise that the BB with GCU is far better than target deal for next week (the one that includes buying mario + Rabbids and other switch game).

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 08:28 PM

I don't know if people don't realise that the BB with GCU is far better than target deal for next week (the one that includes buying mario + Rabbids and other switch game).


Many people want the 25% off the other game and will be returning Mario + Rabbids
