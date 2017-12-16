$39.99/$31.99 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle w/ free hat @ BB

Mario Rabbids is $31.99 today with GCU and says it comes with a weird rabbids mario hat.
Can't find the hat near me, so YMMV on that one.
With GCU, this deal is a bit better than Target's 50% off switch game with purchase deal.
Posted Today, 06:17 PM
Posted Today, 06:58 PM
Can't pick up game in-store & have hat shipped. Can't have both shipped. Either a store has the hat or you're not getting it. No stores within 250 miles of me have it in stock. That sucks.
Posted Today, 07:11 PM
same thing here. i want the hat... =(
Posted Today, 07:32 PM
Posted Today, 08:28 PM
I don't know if people don't realise that the BB with GCU is far better than target deal for next week (the one that includes buying mario + Rabbids and other switch game).