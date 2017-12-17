Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Assassins Creed Origins $31.99 with GCU @ BB *DEAD*

By Dacannonnn, Dec 17 2017 03:37 AM

#1 Dacannonnn   Wow great guy wow CAGiversary!   67 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

Dacannonnn

Posted 17 December 2017 - 03:37 AM

Like the title says. $31.99 which is the cheapest I've seen it. There wasn't much in the way of Black Friday deals for the game so I think this is the cheapest it has been. Didn't see a topic or post about it, but there probably was so my apologies in advance.

Xbox One:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909502

PS4:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909501

#2 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   3542 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted 17 December 2017 - 11:59 AM

Like the title says. $31.99 which is the cheapest I've seen it. There wasn't much in the way of Black Friday deals for the game so I think this is the cheapest it has been.

It was $29.00 at Walmart (and matched by Amazon) on BF. There was also a BB glitch recently where you could get it for $24, but it was very short lived.

 

Price has increased to the weekly sale of $45/$36, so deal is dead.


#3 malfcn   CAGalicious! CAGiversary!   2378 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

malfcn

Posted 17 December 2017 - 02:14 PM

Is wish there was a gold deal.

nihilence.png

#4 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3272 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 17 December 2017 - 03:01 PM

:D I'll wait for 16.99 by Feb.

#5 Dacannonnn   Wow great guy wow CAGiversary!   67 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

Dacannonnn

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:11 PM

Updated

#6 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2110 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:47 PM

This game will be $10 so fast. 


Follow me on Twitter

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider*; Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) 

* Peeved there is no 'Clean Hands' achievement in Death of Outsider ... 

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy