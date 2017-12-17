Assassins Creed Origins $31.99 with GCU @ BB *DEAD*
Xbox One:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909502
PS4:
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5909501
Like the title says. $31.99 which is the cheapest I've seen it. There wasn't much in the way of Black Friday deals for the game so I think this is the cheapest it has been.
It was $29.00 at Walmart (and matched by Amazon) on BF. There was also a BB glitch recently where you could get it for $24, but it was very short lived.
Price has increased to the weekly sale of $45/$36, so deal is dead.
This game will be $10 so fast.
