Fry's Ads 12/17-23

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$139.99 (w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)

White and Orange New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset



$19.99

Final Fantasy XV

Rise of the Tomb Raider



$24.99

Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue



$39.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset



$39.99

F1 2017



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset



$49.99

Assassin's Creed: Origins

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$97.49

Thrustmaster T3PA Pro Add-On Pedal Set



$97.99

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$199.99

Playstation VR

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Gran Turismo Sport



$249

PS4 1TB Slim Console



$249.99

Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel



$299.99 (valid Sun. ONLY)

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VR



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Playstation VR Worlds



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Call of Duty: WWII



Switch



$14.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95

Emio Charge Dock

Emio Travel Kit



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset

Monopoly



$24.99

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase



$29.99

Snipperclips Plus



$39.99

MXGP 3



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



$299.99

Switch Console



XBox One



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset

Tom Clancy's The Division

Watch Dogs 2



$39.99

F1 2017



$49

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset



$49.99

Assassin's Creed: Origins

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$54

Grey/Green Wireless Controller



$64.00

Minecraft Creeper Wireless Controller

Minecraft Pig Wireless Controller

Wireless Controller: Winter Forces Special Edition



$89.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



less than $189 (w/ Fri. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (12/15) / $189

XBox One S 500GB Console



$199

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Minecraft

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle



$249.99

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)



PC



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset



$29.99

Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse



$49.95

Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset



$49.99

Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse

Razer Ornata Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard



$59.99

Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse

Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition



$119.99

Razer Blackwidows X Chroma Gaming Keyboard



$139.99

Logitech G910 Orin Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99

Astro A40TR Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Atari Flashback 8 Console

Sega Genesis Classic Console



$69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $79.99 (12/16)

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



$149

Nvidia Shield TV Console (No Game Controller)



Blu-Ray



$1.99

About Last Night (2014)

America's National Treasures

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)

Bruno

Changeling

Dream House

Driven to Kill

Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)

Frost/Nixon

Ganges

Milk

Mindless Behavior: All Around the World

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Parkland

Reach Me

Salem Witch Trials

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Sereis: Vol. 1

Unleashed

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: The Big Blue



$5.99

Barbie in the Pink Shoes (Blu+DVD)

Contraband

Cowboys & Aliens

Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)

The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)

Seabiscuit

Sicario (Blu+DVD)



$7.99

The Edge of Seventeen (Blu+DVD)

The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)

Hell or High Water (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)

Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

The Angry Birds Movie

The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)

Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)

Deepwater Horizon (Blu+DVD)

A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

Get Out (Blu+DVD)

The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)

Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)

John Wick (Blu+DVD)

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Sausage Party (Blu+DVD)

The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)

Sing (Blu+DVD)

Sleepless (Blu+DVD)

Split (Blu+DVD)

The Zookeeper's Wife (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)

Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)

In This Corner of the World (Blu+DVD)

Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)

Ponyo (Blu+DVD)

Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)

Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)

The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)

Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

3:10 to Yuma (2007) (4K+Blu)

All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)

Baby Driver

The Dark Tower

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

La La Land (Blu+DVD)

Logan Lucky (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)

Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$17

Annabelle: Creation (Blu+DVD)

The House (Blu+DVD)

Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)



$17.99

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

Baby Driver (4K+Blu)

Bambi (Blu+DVD)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)

Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)

The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)

The Last Witch Hunter (4K+Blu)

The Lion King: The Circle of Life Edition (Blu+DVD)

Moana (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)

Pinocchio (Blu+DVD)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)



$27

Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)



$32.99

Westworld: Season 1: The Maze



$38.99

Westworld: Season 1: The Maze (4K+Blu)



$39.98

Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season



DVD



$9.99

Castle in the Sky

Howl's Moving Castle

In This Corner of the World

Kiki's Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Ponyo

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away



$15

Wonder Woman



$16.99

Bambi

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Cars 3

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Lion King

Moana

Pinocchio

