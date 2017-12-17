Fry's Ads 12/17-23

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$139.99 (w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)
White and Orange New 2DS XL Handheld
PS4
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Rise of the Tomb Raider
$24.99
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
$39.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 60P Gaming Headset
$39.99
F1 2017
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$97.49
Thrustmaster T3PA Pro Add-On Pedal Set
$97.99
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$199.99
Playstation VR
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Gran Turismo Sport
$249
PS4 1TB Slim Console
$249.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel
$299.99 (valid Sun. ONLY)
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VR
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Playstation VR Worlds
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Call of Duty: WWII
Switch
$14.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95
Emio Charge Dock
Emio Travel Kit
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset
Monopoly
$24.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
$29.99
Snipperclips Plus
$39.99
MXGP 3
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
$299.99
Switch Console
XBox One
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset
Tom Clancy's The Division
Watch Dogs 2
$39.99
F1 2017
$49
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99
Assassin's Creed: Origins
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$54
Grey/Green Wireless Controller
$64.00
Minecraft Creeper Wireless Controller
Minecraft Pig Wireless Controller
Wireless Controller: Winter Forces Special Edition
$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
less than $189 (w/ Fri. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (12/15) / $189
XBox One S 500GB Console
$199
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Minecraft
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$249.99
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Edition
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Sun. ONLY promo code)
PC
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme GHX2150 Gaming Headset
$29.99
Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
$49.95
Turtle Beach Recon Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
Razer Ornata Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
$119.99
Razer Blackwidows X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$139.99
Logitech G910 Orin Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99
Astro A40TR Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback 8 Console
Sega Genesis Classic Console
$69.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $79.99 (12/16)
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
$149
Nvidia Shield TV Console (No Game Controller)
Blu-Ray
$1.99
About Last Night (2014)
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Bruno
Changeling
Dream House
Driven to Kill
Fading Gigolo (Blu+DVD)
Frost/Nixon
Ganges
Milk
Mindless Behavior: All Around the World
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Parkland
Reach Me
Salem Witch Trials
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Sereis: Vol. 1
Unleashed
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: The Big Blue
$5.99
Barbie in the Pink Shoes (Blu+DVD)
Contraband
Cowboys & Aliens
Django Unchained (Blu+DVD)
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Seabiscuit
Sicario (Blu+DVD)
$7.99
The Edge of Seventeen (Blu+DVD)
The Hateful Eight (Blu+DVD)
Hell or High Water (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
The Angry Birds Movie
The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
Deepwater Horizon (Blu+DVD)
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
The Magnificent Seven (2016)
Sausage Party (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
Sleepless (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
The Zookeeper's Wife (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
In This Corner of the World (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
3:10 to Yuma (2007) (4K+Blu)
All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)
Baby Driver
The Dark Tower
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
La La Land (Blu+DVD)
Logan Lucky (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)
Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$17
Annabelle: Creation (Blu+DVD)
The House (Blu+DVD)
Wonder Woman (Blu+DVD)
$17.99
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Baby Driver (4K+Blu)
Bambi (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Cars 3 (Blu+DVD)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
The Last Witch Hunter (4K+Blu)
The Lion King: The Circle of Life Edition (Blu+DVD)
Moana (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
Pinocchio (Blu+DVD)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Blu+DVD)
$27
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$32.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze
$38.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze (4K+Blu)
$39.98
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season
DVD
$9.99
Castle in the Sky
Howl's Moving Castle
In This Corner of the World
Kiki's Delivery Service
My Neighbor Totoro
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Ponyo
Porco Rosso
Princess Mononoke
The Secret World of Arrietty
Spirited Away
$15
Wonder Woman
$16.99
Bambi
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Cars 3
Doctor Strange
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Lion King
Moana
Pinocchio
Fry's Ads 12/17-23
Posted 17 December 2017 - 05:13 AM
Posted 17 December 2017 - 05:58 AM
misspelled raider
Posted 17 December 2017 - 07:45 AM
*yawns*