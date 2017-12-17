Jump to content

Target Cartwheel Deals 12/17-12/23

By Zantra2, Dec 17 2017 08:34 AM

#1 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 17 December 2017 - 08:34 AM

Twas the Cartwheel before Christmas, or whatever holiday you celebrate. Now here are the deals, because I know that you cannot wait...

50% Off Sims 4 PC Games (Expires 12/23)

20% Off Nintendo Switch Joy Con charger (Expires 12/23)

20% Off NASCAR Heat 2 Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 12/23)

20% Off PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller charger (Expires 12/23)

20% Off Xbox One Dual Controller Charger (Expires 12/23)

Also, all TVs are 10% off until 12/24.

And, for those who are LEGO Dimensions fans, Target has dropped cartwheel this week, and made all LEGO Dimensions Packs 50% off, no limits. Until 12/23.

#2 CaoPi   (Chou Pei) Mousou nut, KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10528 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 17 December 2017 - 09:35 AM

Was hoping for another 15% ps4 cartwheel deal. Last wk the PS4 1tb was going for $249 a few days then the deal died...

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#3 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:04 AM

Was hoping for another 15% ps4 cartwheel deal. Last wk the PS4 1tb was going for $249 a few days then the deal died...

If you are interested in the Pro. I saw a good deal on Slickdeals, where you get the Pro, and two games for only $350. Which if you factor in the $120 for the two games, makes the Pro just $230. I think it was from eBay, or possibly Amazon.
