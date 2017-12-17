Target Cartwheel Deals 12/17-12/23
By Zantra2, Dec 17 2017
Twas the Cartwheel before Christmas, or whatever holiday you celebrate. Now here are the deals, because I know that you cannot wait...
50% Off Sims 4 PC Games (Expires 12/23)
20% Off Nintendo Switch Joy Con charger (Expires 12/23)
20% Off NASCAR Heat 2 Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 12/23)
20% Off PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller charger (Expires 12/23)
20% Off Xbox One Dual Controller Charger (Expires 12/23)
Also, all TVs are 10% off until 12/24.
And, for those who are LEGO Dimensions fans, Target has dropped cartwheel this week, and made all LEGO Dimensions Packs 50% off, no limits. Until 12/23.
Was hoping for another 15% ps4 cartwheel deal. Last wk the PS4 1tb was going for $249 a few days then the deal died...
If you are interested in the Pro. I saw a good deal on Slickdeals, where you get the Pro, and two games for only $350. Which if you factor in the $120 for the two games, makes the Pro just $230. I think it was from eBay, or possibly Amazon.
