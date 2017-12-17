Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

GS Game Days Sale Dec. 17-24

By MSUHitman, Dec 17 2017 07:47 PM

MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted 17 December 2017 - 07:47 PM

https://www.gamestop...n/gamestop-sale

Highlights:

Hardware
(PUR members only) Buy XB1X for $499.99, get download code for Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, and a $50 off next purchase coupon to your PUR active offers by Christmas. $50 off coupon valid 12-26 through 1-1.

All PS4 1TB Slims for $249.99
Buy PS4 Pro for $399.99, get CoD WW iI free (if you buy by the 19th also choice of FIFA 18 or Battlefront 2)
PSVR Gran Turismo bundle $199.99
PS Plus 1 year code $39.99
GS exclusive 1TB XB1S Shadow of War bundle $299.99
XB1S 500GB Minecraft bundle $199.99
$10 off all new XB1 wireless controllers
New Nintendo 3DS XL in Black or Galaxy Purple $174.99
HTC Vive $599.99 w/$100 GS giftcard and Fallout 4 VR code

Games
CoD WW II (vanilla) $39.99
Destiny 2 (vanilla) $29.99
Battlefront 2 (vanilla) $34.99
Shadow of War (vanilla) $29.99
Evil Within 2 $29.99
Wolfenstein 2 $34.99
South Park The Fractured But Whole (vanilla) $29.99
Need for Speed (vanilla) $29.99
CoD Modern Warfare Remastered $29.99
Battlefield 1 Revolution (season pass version) $29.99
LEGO Ninjago Movie $29.99
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (vanilla) $39.99
LEGO City Undercover $19.99
LEGO Worlds $19.99
Cars 3 $29.99
Has Been Heroes (GS Exclusive) $9.99
Sims 4 (vanilla) $29.99
Madden NFL 17 w/free MUT Starter Pack $39.99
The Invisible Hours VR (GS exclusive) $14.99
Skyrim VR $39.99
Sony PlayLink games (Hidden Agenda, That's You, Knowledge is Power, Singstar Celebration) $14.99 each
.hack//G.U. Last Recode $39.99
Overwatch GOTY $29.99
Fallout 4 GOTY $34.99
Nier Automata $29.99
Persona 5 $29.99
World of Final Fantasy (PS4) $19.99
Kingdom Hearts 1.5/2.5 or 2.8 $24.99 each
Everybody's Golf $19.99
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (vanilla) $24.99
Witcher 3 Complete $24.99
Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind $29.99
Forza Horizon 3 $29.99
Forza Motorsport 7 $39.99
Hitman Year 1 Steelbook $19.99
Fortnite $39.99
Assassin's Creed Origins (vanilla) $44.99
Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy or Batman Season 2 $19.99 each
Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 3 $14.99
Little Nightmares Complete Edition $19.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $44.99
Telltatle Minecraft Story Mode Season 1 Complete or Batman Season 1 Complete on Switch $29.99 each
Rayman Legends Switch $24.99
Power A Wired Switch controllers $19.99 each
GAEMS M155 1080p Pro HD Gaming Monitor (GS Exclusive) $199.99
TB Recon 60p Gaming Headset (GS exclusive color) $49.99
XB! Afterglow Burnt Orange AG9+ headset (GS exclusive) $69.99

Collectibles
B1G1 50% off on Statues, Figures, Plushes, PoP! Vinyls, Puzzle/Board Games, Hats, Socks, and Bags
50% off Holiday items
20% off select Star Wars toys
30% off select Toys for All Ages
B1G1F on all Clearance Collectibles
40% off Household Geeky Gifts

All preownded games $9.99 or less are 4 for $20
Free 1 year Product Replacement plan w/purchase of any used system.

Listen to the Checkmate Arcade video game podcast! Also available on ITunes, Stitcher Radio, or YouTube.
Vap  

Vap

Posted 17 December 2017 - 07:56 PM

Is Hitman worth $20? Kinda interested in it, but I'm not sure if its been lower.

MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted 17 December 2017 - 07:59 PM

Cheapest it's been physical that I know of. Just beware there is a digital only GOTY Edition with extra content. It's normally $60 but it's on sale on PSN right now for $36.

Listen to the Checkmate Arcade video game podcast! Also available on ITunes, Stitcher Radio, or YouTube.
Nathan_Sama  

Nathan_Sama

Posted 17 December 2017 - 07:59 PM

Skyrim for PSVR is also on sale for $40 new

MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted 17 December 2017 - 08:25 PM

Skyrim for PSVR is also on sale for $40 new

Thanks! Missed that one. Added to list.

Listen to the Checkmate Arcade video game podcast! Also available on ITunes, Stitcher Radio, or YouTube.
crustybooger  

crustybooger

Posted 17 December 2017 - 08:39 PM

Uncharted collection for 9.99. Think it’s about time I give it a try.

DisGonnaBeGood  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 17 December 2017 - 08:44 PM

Uncharted collection for 9.99. Think it’s about time I give it a try.

2 > 4 > 1 > 3


Personal trade thread

 

"A motherf***ing bunny"

kube00  

kube00

Posted 17 December 2017 - 08:56 PM

4 for $20...hmm I have a few games I need to get


CAG TradeList
Co-Founder of The Gamer's Lounge The Gamer's Lounge: All About video games!
Former EIC of Goozernation.com 

Kevlar338  

Kevlar338

Posted 17 December 2017 - 08:57 PM

Wonder if the free pubg and 50$ off coupon will apply with the Scorpio edition. Still have mine sealed since I thought for sure they'd have a 50$ off or free game promo by Christmas.
Robocop vs Terminator for Sega genesis ... Probably my favorite game ever created .

Samsung  

Samsung

Posted 17 December 2017 - 09:28 PM

2 > 4 > 1 > 3


Nailed it!

showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:05 PM

Need advice on few games thank you for your help

1. Rise of the tomb raider ps4. With GCU i can get it for 15.99 what are the chances of it becoming $15.99 without GCU anytime soon or is this the loweSt it's gonna be for a while

2. How's everybody's golf worth $20?

3.I am looking to buying witcher 3 complete edition bestbuy doesn't even have it and the lowest I have seen it get is $24.99 my sweetspot is $20

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:06 PM

2 > 4 > 1 > 3

Sorry you meant
2 > 3 > 4 > 1

Tastes like chicken.

pbfluff  

pbfluff

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:07 PM

2 > 4 > 1 > 3


agree about best and worst...not sure if i do or don’t prefer 4 over 1

ar4757  

ar4757

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:11 PM

Need advice on few games thank you for your help
1. Rise of the tomb raider ps4. With GCU i can get it for 15.99 what are the chances of it becoming $15.99 without GCU anytime soon or is this the loweSt it's gonna be for a while
2. How's everybody's golf worth $20?
3.I am looking to buying witcher 3 complete edition bestbuy doesn't even have it and the lowest I have seen it get is $24.99 my sweetspot is $20


Check out the TRU clearance thread for Witcher 3

Now for the picture of the day:

51984_v.gif                                           I8AllDaBadgerz.png

 

showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:19 PM

Check out the TRU clearance thread for Witcher 3

went to the only tru near me and it had nothing on ps4 

 

i didn't see any clearance section either 


Gdogg  

Gdogg

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:32 PM

Anyone notice on GS.com in the ad for this sale they have a picture of games advertised for under $5.   Watch Dogs 2 PS4 is pictured but is listed as $20 online.    Is it under $5 or not?


MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:41 PM

Anyone notice on GS.com in the ad for this sale they have a picture of games advertised for under $5. Watch Dogs 2 PS4 is pictured but is listed as $20 online. Is it under $5 or not?


No it's not. I guess they screwed up & put WD 2 instead of WD 1 in that pic b/c then those games shown would be 4 for $20.

Listen to the Checkmate Arcade video game podcast! Also available on ITunes, Stitcher Radio, or YouTube.
CaseX  

CaseX

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:47 PM

Is Hitman worth $20? Kinda interested in it, but I'm not sure if its been lower.

If you haven't already, you can try it out for free on all platforms.  The Intro has been free for a while, and on Friday they put out a "Hitman Holiday Pack" for free until January 5.  It includes the first level.


MsterPanDa  

MsterPanDa

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:48 PM

Fate Extella Collectors box with art book, art cards and mat is $29.99 for ps4 and $19.99 for vita.


WWF  

WWF

Posted 17 December 2017 - 10:49 PM

Kingston Hyper X cloud core also $55 down from $69.99

1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted 17 December 2017 - 11:52 PM

scanning the horizon for Wolfenstein 2 or Injustice 2 back down to black Friday price. 


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 12:44 AM

I got Persona 5 and Has Been Heroes, but it looks like Uncharted Collection sold before I could reach the store. Should have put a hold on it.

gmsick  

gmsick

Posted Yesterday, 02:12 AM

Witcher 3 Complete & Invisible Hours for me

Troe123  

Troe123

Posted Yesterday, 03:04 AM

I’m assuming if I purchased an X1X back in November I can’t get the deal.

Fat Pigeon 007  

Fat Pigeon 007

Posted Yesterday, 03:26 AM

I’m assuming if I purchased an X1X back in November I can’t get the deal.

It falls under the Holiday return dates of October 1 through December 24th. I purchased my X1X on Black Friday, maybe we can return rebuy. I was wondering if anyone has had any experience return rebuying if you used all trade credit for the original purchase and wanted to rebuy with that credit again? Thanks


budarc  

budarc

Posted Yesterday, 03:30 AM

The Invisible Hours VR (GS exclusive) $14.99

Just picked up, thanks for the heads-up. Also, saw that Playstation VR Worlds is on sale for $14.99, down from its usual price of $19.99. (Note that you can get the digital version right now for $8.99/6.99 on PSN/Plus.)


ar4757  

ar4757

Posted Yesterday, 03:35 AM

I got Persona 5 and Has Been Heroes, but it looks like Uncharted Collection sold before I could reach the store. Should have put a hold on it.

If you like it then you should have put a ring hold on it


Now for the picture of the day:

ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 AM

2 > 4 > 1 > 3

4 > 3 > 2 > 1

 

Apparently I'm the only person on the planet that thought the last third of 2 was absolute horse shit in every way (gameplay, story, scenery, set pieces, everything sucked shit).  That just about ruined the whole game for me.  1 was pretty forgettable, so it's last on my list.

 

I sat down and played each game for the first time back to back over the course of a few days when 4 came out and that's how I felt about them.  I'm convinced that people like 2 the most because the PS3 was completely underwhelming prior to that release and everyone managed to forget about how awful that game is towards the end (understand that I thought the first 2/3s of the game were great).


Khach86  

Khach86

Posted Yesterday, 04:55 AM

4 > 3 > 2 > 1

 

Apparently I'm the only person on the planet that thought the last third of 2 was absolute horse shit in every way (gameplay, story, scenery, set pieces, everything sucked shit).  That just about ruined the whole game for me.  1 was pretty forgettable, so it's last on my list.

 

I sat down and played each game for the first time back to back over the course of a few days when 4 came out and that's how I felt about them.  I'm convinced that people like 2 the most because the PS3 was completely underwhelming prior to that release and everyone managed to forget about how awful that game is towards the end (understand that I thought the first 2/3s of the game were great).

 

you're definitely in the minority, 2 is a masterpiece in every way and probably the only good uncharted game.


Kev Cyberpunk  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Yesterday, 05:00 AM

4 > 3 > 2 > 1

 

Apparently I'm the only person on the planet that thought the last third of 2 was absolute horse shit in every way (gameplay, story, scenery, set pieces, everything sucked shit).  That just about ruined the whole game for me.  1 was pretty forgettable, so it's last on my list.

 

I sat down and played each game for the first time back to back over the course of a few days when 4 came out and that's how I felt about them.  I'm convinced that people like 2 the most because the PS3 was completely underwhelming prior to that release and everyone managed to forget about how awful that game is towards the end (understand that I thought the first 2/3s of the game were great).

 

2 delivered in it's third act what was promised in Drake's Fortune, an actual lost city. If it sucked they wouldn't have re-did it in 3. I also had no problems with the final boss fight since I never play an Uncharted game on a difficulty higher than normal.


