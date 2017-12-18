Jump to content

CAGcast #526: It's Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

Raiden V: Director's Cut Limited Edition w/ Original Soundtrack CD - PlayStation 4 - $ 25 17

By cheaphuck, Yesterday, 06:19 AM

cheaphuck

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 AM

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 

Been eyeing this for awhile. Lowest I have seen it drop.


Javil

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 AM

Thanks for the heads up!


1x5i05t.gif

Waverider01

Posted Yesterday, 06:44 PM

Thank you. I was on the fence with this for a month or two.


Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Yesterday, 06:57 PM

How often does this fully narrated storyline play during a level? 0:47 in the trailer 

That seems like it would get annoying in a shoot em up. If it's too frequent I'll stick with Raiden IV: Overkill.


Zaku77

Posted Yesterday, 09:29 PM

This is a no-brainer at this price!


neopolss

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

The narration plays a LOT. I love Raiden, but this game doesnt even touch the greatness of those early Raiden titles. I wish we could get back to traditional shoot em ups and not have everything be a ridiculous bullet hell pseudo 3D game.
You know you've won when your enemies praise your architecture of aggression.
