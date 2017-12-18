Jump to content

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) $17.74 @ Amazon

By PimpBot2000, Dec 18 2017 10:58 AM

#1 PimpBot2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   411 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

PimpBot2000

Posted 18 December 2017 - 10:58 AM


River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) - Nintendo 3DS $17.74
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
https://www.amazon.c...o/dp/B076B8Q6CH


#2 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2022 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted 18 December 2017 - 02:39 PM

Moving up in price, $21.37 when I just checked.  It must be one of those micro price drops where it dropped until people started buying it and now it's creeping back up.

 

I bought it at launch with the prime discount .... but would have jumped on this deal had I missed getting my copy.


#3 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8049 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 18 December 2017 - 04:46 PM

Yeah I wouldn't sleep on it. The stock likely isn't huge for this game. Also it's a better River City game than that melee game everyone was buying from Limitedrungames.


#4 Retroxcellance   Billy "Big Bang" Blitz CAGiversary!   1159 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Retroxcellance

Posted 18 December 2017 - 07:05 PM

Yeah I wouldn't sleep on it. The stock likely isn't huge for this game. Also it's a better River City game than that melee game everyone was buying from Limitedrungames.

How does it compare to River City: Tokyo Rumble? I enjoy the format but is Rival Showdown  different enough to warrant a purchase?


#5 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8049 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 18 December 2017 - 08:44 PM

I believe this one is kind of an enhanced remake of the original River City Ransom. This one is likely better overall. I've only played Tokyo Rumble myself. 


#6 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   1949 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted 18 December 2017 - 11:25 PM

$23 now.

#7 Flash Strife   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   294 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Flash Strife

Posted 19 December 2017 - 01:51 AM

Too bad Tokyo Rumble never drops in price. Currently playing and enjoying this so far.


#8 PimpBot2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   411 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

PimpBot2000

Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:35 AM

Down to $19.36 now. Lowest price it's been on amazon.

#9 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3293 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:44 AM

19.27. :o it's a Christmas miracle

#10 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4186 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:48 AM

Is it any good?

#11 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3293 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:56 AM

Is it any good?

:D learn new skills, beat people up, take their money, eat cheeseburgers.. All in glorious 30 year old visuals!

#12 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1056 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted 25 December 2017 - 11:02 AM

I had rewards points for my Amazon card...got it for $1.80 out of pocket haha. I wasn't gonna, but I have the other Keychain edition and... Well... Here we are.

#13 Retroxcellance   Billy "Big Bang" Blitz CAGiversary!   1159 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Retroxcellance

Posted 25 December 2017 - 12:12 PM

I picked this up last time it dropped and have been playing it. It has a majoras mask vibe because you 3 days to complete your goals and then you go back to the start. On the plus side, you get to keep all your experience, items, and money from the last play through. My first time through I kept getting the crap kicked out of me and dying multiple times but I have powered up a bit more and have a better feel for where I am supposed to go and what I need to do. Some of the fights are grossly unmatched, kunio takes on 8 bad guys by himself, but as you power yourself up it gets easier. This seems less monotonous than Tokyo rumble so far and I got the Riki keychain with this

#14 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3293 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 02:08 PM

18.14 now. The only thing dropping faster is Trump's approval rating.

#15 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   6051 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM

damn too bad i cant price adjust. i think i got it for like around $24


#16 abadaa1987  

abadaa1987

Posted Yesterday, 02:58 PM

Why can't you price adjust? I bought @ .97 I'm pissed


#17 DrUnkAgAIn   I like money. CAGiversary!   1109 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM

It's OK. I prefer Tokyo Rumble though.


#18 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3293 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

18 even now. Dropping like panties at the playboy mansion. :D

#19 PimpBot2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   411 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

PimpBot2000

Posted Today, 12:52 AM

Still dropping. $17.74 now.


#20 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3492 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

Nobody buy till it hits $10


#21 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3293 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 01:48 AM

This must be what it's like to invest in penny stocks.
