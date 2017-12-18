River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) - Nintendo 3DS $17.74
https://www.amazon.c...o/dp/B076B8Q6CH
River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) $17.74 @ Amazon
#1
Posted 18 December 2017 - 10:58 AM
Posted 18 December 2017 - 10:58 AM
River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) - Nintendo 3DS $17.74
#2
Posted 18 December 2017 - 02:39 PM
Posted 18 December 2017 - 02:39 PM
Moving up in price, $21.37 when I just checked. It must be one of those micro price drops where it dropped until people started buying it and now it's creeping back up.
I bought it at launch with the prime discount .... but would have jumped on this deal had I missed getting my copy.
#3
Posted 18 December 2017 - 04:46 PM
Posted 18 December 2017 - 04:46 PM
Yeah I wouldn't sleep on it. The stock likely isn't huge for this game. Also it's a better River City game than that melee game everyone was buying from Limitedrungames.
#4
Posted 18 December 2017 - 07:05 PM
Posted 18 December 2017 - 07:05 PM
Yeah I wouldn't sleep on it. The stock likely isn't huge for this game. Also it's a better River City game than that melee game everyone was buying from Limitedrungames.
How does it compare to River City: Tokyo Rumble? I enjoy the format but is Rival Showdown different enough to warrant a purchase?
#5
Posted 18 December 2017 - 08:44 PM
Posted 18 December 2017 - 08:44 PM
I believe this one is kind of an enhanced remake of the original River City Ransom. This one is likely better overall. I've only played Tokyo Rumble myself.
#6
Posted 18 December 2017 - 11:25 PM
Posted 18 December 2017 - 11:25 PM
#7
Posted 19 December 2017 - 01:51 AM
Posted 19 December 2017 - 01:51 AM
Too bad Tokyo Rumble never drops in price. Currently playing and enjoying this so far.
#8
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:35 AM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:35 AM
#9
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:44 AM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:44 AM
#10
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:48 AM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:48 AM
#11
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:56 AM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 08:56 AM
learn new skills, beat people up, take their money, eat cheeseburgers.. All in glorious 30 year old visuals!
Is it any good?
#12
Posted 25 December 2017 - 11:02 AM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 11:02 AM
#13
Posted 25 December 2017 - 12:12 PM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 12:12 PM
#14
Posted Yesterday, 02:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:08 PM
#15
Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:57 PM
damn too bad i cant price adjust. i think i got it for like around $24
#16
Posted Yesterday, 02:58 PM
Why can't you price adjust? I bought @ .97 I'm pissed
#17
Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:16 PM
It's OK. I prefer Tokyo Rumble though.
#18
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
#19
Posted Today, 12:52 AM
Posted Today, 12:52 AM
Still dropping. $17.74 now.
#20
Posted Today, 01:34 AM
Posted Today, 01:34 AM
Nobody buy till it hits $10
#21
Posted Today, 01:48 AM
Posted Today, 01:48 AM