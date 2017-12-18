River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) $17.74 @ Amazon

Posted 25 December 2017 - 12:12 PM

I picked this up last time it dropped and have been playing it. It has a majoras mask vibe because you 3 days to complete your goals and then you go back to the start. On the plus side, you get to keep all your experience, items, and money from the last play through. My first time through I kept getting the crap kicked out of me and dying multiple times but I have powered up a bit more and have a better feel for where I am supposed to go and what I need to do. Some of the fights are grossly unmatched, kunio takes on 8 bad guys by himself, but as you power yourself up it gets easier. This seems less monotonous than Tokyo rumble so far and I got the Riki keychain with this

