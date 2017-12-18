Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) $20.56 @ Amazon

By PimpBot2000, Yesterday, 10:58 AM

PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM

 
River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) - Nintendo 3DS $20.56
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.

nightc1  

nightc1

Posted Yesterday, 02:39 PM

Moving up in price, $21.37 when I just checked.  It must be one of those micro price drops where it dropped until people started buying it and now it's creeping back up.

 

I bought it at launch with the prime discount .... but would have jumped on this deal had I missed getting my copy.


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM

Yeah I wouldn't sleep on it. The stock likely isn't huge for this game. Also it's a better River City game than that melee game everyone was buying from Limitedrungames.


Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM

How does it compare to River City: Tokyo Rumble? I enjoy the format but is Rival Showdown  different enough to warrant a purchase?


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM

I believe this one is kind of an enhanced remake of the original River City Ransom. This one is likely better overall. I've only played Tokyo Rumble myself. 


DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM

$23 now.

Flash Strife  

Flash Strife

Posted Today, 01:51 AM

Too bad Tokyo Rumble never drops in price. Currently playing and enjoying this so far.


