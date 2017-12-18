River City: Rival Showdown (Limited Riki Keychain Edition) $20.56 @ Amazon
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM
Posted Yesterday, 02:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 02:39 PM
Moving up in price, $21.37 when I just checked. It must be one of those micro price drops where it dropped until people started buying it and now it's creeping back up.
I bought it at launch with the prime discount .... but would have jumped on this deal had I missed getting my copy.
Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:46 PM
Yeah I wouldn't sleep on it. The stock likely isn't huge for this game. Also it's a better River City game than that melee game everyone was buying from Limitedrungames.
Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:05 PM
How does it compare to River City: Tokyo Rumble? I enjoy the format but is Rival Showdown different enough to warrant a purchase?
Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM
I believe this one is kind of an enhanced remake of the original River City Ransom. This one is likely better overall. I've only played Tokyo Rumble myself.
Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM
Posted Today, 01:51 AM
Posted Today, 01:51 AM
Too bad Tokyo Rumble never drops in price. Currently playing and enjoying this so far.