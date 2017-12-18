Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

ShopRite: Buy $100 in Gift Cards for a coupon for $15 off next week

By Nepenthe7, Yesterday, 05:54 PM
Best Buy GameStop ToysRUs

#1 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Yesterday, 05:54 PM

Buy $100 in gift cards, receive $15 off next purchase coupon. Only certain ones are listed in the ad, but I asked at the store and they said it only excludes ShopRite and Visa gift cards.

Works on GameStop, toysrus, Best Buy, etc. depending on the store inventory.

Buy $100 in gift cards 12/17- 12/23 (one transaction) and receive $15 off next purchase coupon at ShopRite (valid next week).

#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM

I just tried looking up ShopRite for the first time. Is it like...just a small convenience store?
Not sure if I'm looking at the Rite Shop.

Heh

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#3 doctor lollypop   Professional Procastinator CAGiversary!   203 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

doctor lollypop

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

I just tried looking up ShopRite for the first time. Is it like...just a small convenience store?
Not sure if I'm looking at the Rite Shop.

Heh

its a grocery store chain there's a whole bunch in the NY/NJ/PA area


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Best Buy, GameStop, ToysRUs

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy