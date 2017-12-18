ShopRite: Buy $100 in Gift Cards for a coupon for $15 off next week
Works on GameStop, toysrus, Best Buy, etc. depending on the store inventory.
Buy $100 in gift cards 12/17- 12/23 (one transaction) and receive $15 off next purchase coupon at ShopRite (valid next week).
Not sure if I'm looking at the Rite Shop.
I just tried looking up ShopRite for the first time. Is it like...just a small convenience store?
its a grocery store chain there's a whole bunch in the NY/NJ/PA area
