CAGcast #526: It's Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

- - - - -

Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash - No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service Edition - PlayStation 4 $44.99 @ Amazon

By Waverider01, Yesterday, 07:26 PM

#1 Waverider01  

Waverider01

Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM

It normally sells for $69.99 MSRP. It is currently selling for $44.99. Ships and sold by Amazon. 

 

https://www.amazon.c...uct/B071FN5SSD/

 

916TQzJUugL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

A1LWHTr8oSL._AC_SL1500_.jpg


#2 surake  

surake

Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM

How is this game? I like musou games but I’ve not tried these out.

#3 jedex   Elite Chemist CAGiversary!   708 Posts   Joined 5.6 Years Ago  

jedex

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

How is this game? I like musou games but I’ve not tried these out.

I got bored , repetitive levels and bland missions.

#4 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   1899 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

How is this game? I like musou games but I’ve not tried these out.

this is a spin off title from the series going into 3rd person shooter. this specific one isnt a musou, try any of the other games in the series for musou. they are excellent but tons of fan service.

#5 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1177 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

Soaking wet high school uniform costume dlc included!

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

#6 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2371 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

splatoon but with anime titties


#7 Waverider01  

Waverider01

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

How is this game? I like musou games but I’ve not tried these out.

Here is one review that I found.

 


#8 surake  

surake

Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM

this is a spin off title from the series going into 3rd person shooter. this specific one isnt a musou, try any of the other games in the series for musou. they are excellent but tons of fan service.


I am cool with the fan service aspect for sure. So this one is a first person FPS. Interesting....

#9 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2582 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM

He just said third person..

#10 cheapgamer 23   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1048 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

cheapgamer 23

Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM

Think it will go lower than this?


http://www.prizerebe...x.php?r=1073597
http://www.points2sh...f=uin1358113324
https://featurepoints.com/r/OUEZJ5
Go for it! ;):D:cold::bouncy::applause:

#11 ck0  

ck0

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Think it will go lower than this?

Doubt it.  BB still has it in stock and with GCU this price is still lower.  

 

Also, if for some reason demand rises for this then Amazon will jack up the price, like they did with Senran Kagura Estival Versus.  People were trying to collect the trading cards in the Endless Summer Edition.  They did the same thing with Valkyrie Revolution, when it went on sale, but not as extreme.  


#12 kburns10   You Gots to Chill CAGiversary!   1687 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

kburns10

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM

I got bored , repetitive levels and bland missions.


Glad I wasn't the only one. Really enjoy Estival Versus, but could not get into this one.

sv6pdu.jpg

#13 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

Ahh Dynasty Warriors waifus

#14 BlackRockWaifu   Advocate for the Black Friday Champion Fredyyy CAGiversary!   2777 Posts   Joined 4.2 Years Ago  

BlackRockWaifu

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

It's a pretty fun 3rd person shooter, has a ton of single player modes, and variety in abilities and cards that change up the gameplay quite a bit. Multiplayer is fun and balanced too, but is pretty dead. If you do get the game, join the "CAG Niche Games" PSN community to set up a time to play.

 

Honestly, the amount of content and different shooter modifications in this game probably put other AAA FPSes, like Destiny 2, CoD WWII, and Battlefront 2 to shame.


Check out my new album! BRW Tries Español (Horribly)

Flips Won't Die - Suckira     Incognito - BRW Fonsi Ft. Nico Yazawa

 

Check out the CAG Backloggers Anonymous Group! Game of August: Final Fantasy Type-0

 

AWD Unboxing Video      AWD Unboxing 2: The Revenge     Nier Automata: Black Box CE Unboxing

#15 bappt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   507 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

bappt

Posted Today, 02:03 AM

It also supports PSVR with the latest update but like with Dead or Alive Xtreme 3, it's just a model/animation viewer.


#16 GeorgeCostanza   Hangin Tough CAGiversary!   1477 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

GeorgeCostanza

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

Love these weird boob games, in for 1!


Posted Image

#17 PrepH   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   34 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

PrepH

Posted Today, 07:00 AM

Mostly a fanservice game like Shinovi and Estival. They really need to tone it down and go back to a more serious game which was the original 3ds games.


#18 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5281 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

Needs a Vita version.


#19 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3272 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 09:54 AM

Played 1, played them all. X.x well endowed anime babes confess how bad they wanna fondle each other which leads to some bullshit reason why they need to fight. You can fap to free stuff online and buy some other cheaper hack n slash.

#20 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2582 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 03:12 PM

It's a third person shooter..

#21 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3272 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

It's a third person shooter..

:o oh they don't fight in this one? You just spray the clothes away instead of beat it off?
