Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash - No Shirt, No Shoes, All Service Edition - PlayStation 4 $44.99 @ Amazon

It normally sells for $69.99 MSRP. It is currently selling for $44.99. Ships and sold by Amazon.
https://www.amazon.c...uct/B071FN5SSD/
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 07:26 PM
It normally sells for $69.99 MSRP. It is currently selling for $44.99. Ships and sold by Amazon.
https://www.amazon.c...uct/B071FN5SSD/
Posted Yesterday, 07:28 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM
I got bored , repetitive levels and bland missions.
How is this game? I like musou games but I’ve not tried these out.
Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM
this is a spin off title from the series going into 3rd person shooter. this specific one isnt a musou, try any of the other games in the series for musou. they are excellent but tons of fan service.
How is this game? I like musou games but I’ve not tried these out.
Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM
Let's be friends!
XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n
Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM
splatoon but with anime titties
Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM
How is this game? I like musou games but I’ve not tried these out.
Here is one review that I found.
Posted Yesterday, 07:38 PM
this is a spin off title from the series going into 3rd person shooter. this specific one isnt a musou, try any of the other games in the series for musou. they are excellent but tons of fan service.
Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM
Think it will go lower than this?
Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM
Think it will go lower than this?
Doubt it. BB still has it in stock and with GCU this price is still lower.
Also, if for some reason demand rises for this then Amazon will jack up the price, like they did with Senran Kagura Estival Versus. People were trying to collect the trading cards in the Endless Summer Edition. They did the same thing with Valkyrie Revolution, when it went on sale, but not as extreme.
Posted Yesterday, 09:39 PM
I got bored , repetitive levels and bland missions.
Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Posted Today, 12:53 AM
It's a pretty fun 3rd person shooter, has a ton of single player modes, and variety in abilities and cards that change up the gameplay quite a bit. Multiplayer is fun and balanced too, but is pretty dead. If you do get the game, join the "CAG Niche Games" PSN community to set up a time to play.
Honestly, the amount of content and different shooter modifications in this game probably put other AAA FPSes, like Destiny 2, CoD WWII, and Battlefront 2 to shame.
Check out my new album! BRW Tries Español (Horribly)
Flips Won't Die - Suckira Incognito - BRW Fonsi Ft. Nico Yazawa
Check out the CAG Backloggers Anonymous Group! Game of August: Final Fantasy Type-0
AWD Unboxing Video AWD Unboxing 2: The Revenge Nier Automata: Black Box CE Unboxing
Posted Today, 02:03 AM
It also supports PSVR with the latest update but like with Dead or Alive Xtreme 3, it's just a model/animation viewer.
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
Love these weird boob games, in for 1!
Posted Today, 07:00 AM
Mostly a fanservice game like Shinovi and Estival. They really need to tone it down and go back to a more serious game which was the original 3ds games.
Posted Today, 07:41 AM
Needs a Vita version.
Posted Today, 09:54 AM
Posted Today, 03:12 PM
Posted Today, 03:15 PM
:o oh they don't fight in this one? You just spray the clothes away instead of beat it off?
It's a third person shooter..