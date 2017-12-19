Jump to content

* * * - - 2 votes

Exist Archive Vita $5.99, PS4 $9.99

By UltimaChocochu, Today, 01:22 AM

#1 UltimaChocochu  

UltimaChocochu

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

Vita - https://www.amazon.c...s=Exist Archive
PS4 - https://www.amazon.c...s=Exist Archive


#2 TooPoor

Posted Today, 01:27 AM  

TooPoor

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

damn it I bought it last time at $9.99, thinking stock would be cleared at this price.

Mathematically Correct.

Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.

My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_

NI_YA_SHA_BI.png

#3 bob330i

Posted Today, 01:30 AM  

bob330i

Posted Today, 01:30 AM

damn it I bought it last time at $9.99, thinking stock would be cleared at this price.

I bought it at 8 and some change.  Not concerned as you have to jump in sometime.  If you haven't, then certainly you should now.


#4 Gameboy415

Posted Today, 01:32 AM  

Gameboy415

Posted Today, 01:32 AM

Grabbed one of each - thanks for the heads up! :D


Check out Anomaly 1729, my team's Indie game, on Steam!

 


 

#5 awp

Posted Today, 01:34 AM  

awp

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

Was considering digital that’s on sale for $17.99 on PS4 (and another 20% off with that promo code). But I’m in for $9.99.

Thanks OP!

#6 miyamotorola

Posted Today, 01:49 AM  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

Man I really hate how the main character dresses.

#7 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

I bit at $9.99, Guilty Gear Xrd is also down to $9.99 (not the newest game in the series)


#7 Jurai

Posted Today, 01:49 AM  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

Wow did this game bomb or what?


#9 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 02:04 AM

Wow did this game bomb or what?

It reviewed decently, but if you were joe blow at Gamestop, are you gonna pick this over Uncharted, Horizon, Destiny, etc etc etc? probably not.

 

There's a $10 Amazon GC twitch survey going out btw, check your email


#10 Not Eric

Posted Today, 03:11 AM  

Not Eric

Posted Today, 03:11 AM

For $6 I'll give this a shot based on the tri-Ace name alone (plus Valkyrie Profile comparisons). Figure it will get more play on the small screen.

NotRic.png

#11 United_Korea

Posted Today, 03:26 AM  

United_Korea

Posted Today, 03:26 AM

I'd recommend this on PS4 for 60fps and load times that aren't a minute long.


Final Fantasy XV is the most disappointing game ever made.

#12 keyblader1985

Posted Today, 05:10 AM  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 05:10 AM

Got excited for a moment - then looked over at my shelf and saw the copy I bought when it was on sale last year. Unopened.

#13 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

Is this game better than star ocean integrity & faithlessness? Couldn't get into that one

#14 HeroOfTime88  

HeroOfTime88

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

Never heard of this game.

I’ll probably get Vita version


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

:ps3: :ps4: :vita: PSN ID: Skyward1988

:wiiu: :3ds: Nintendo ID: Vanskez88

#15 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

Is this game better than star ocean integrity & faithlessness? Couldn't get into that one

It's not bad, but I would not rate it higher than star ocean


#16 spoderman  

spoderman

Posted Today, 08:24 AM

I'd recommend this on PS4 for 60fps and load times that aren't a minute long.

Yeah this game plays poorly on Vita from what I've heard. From framerate issues to long load times and freezing.


GUtUP1U.jpg

