Exist Archive Vita $5.99, PS4 $9.99
damn it I bought it last time at $9.99, thinking stock would be cleared at this price.
I bought it at 8 and some change. Not concerned as you have to jump in sometime. If you haven't, then certainly you should now.
Grabbed one of each - thanks for the heads up!
Thanks OP!
I bit at $9.99, Guilty Gear Xrd is also down to $9.99 (not the newest game in the series)
Wow did this game bomb or what?
Wow did this game bomb or what?
It reviewed decently, but if you were joe blow at Gamestop, are you gonna pick this over Uncharted, Horizon, Destiny, etc etc etc? probably not.
I'd recommend this on PS4 for 60fps and load times that aren't a minute long.
I’ll probably get Vita version
Is this game better than star ocean integrity & faithlessness? Couldn't get into that one
It's not bad, but I would not rate it higher than star ocean
I'd recommend this on PS4 for 60fps and load times that aren't a minute long.
Yeah this game plays poorly on Vita from what I've heard. From framerate issues to long load times and freezing.