Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle - PS4/XBox One/PC $77.99 @ Amazon

By Waverider01, Today, 02:54 AM

#1 Waverider01  

Waverider01

Posted Today, 02:54 AM

This Amazon exclusive normal price is $189.99. It's currently selling for $77.99. This also includes a digital copy of "The Stick of Truth" game and "Towelie" DLC.

 

Sold and shipped by Amazon.

 

:ps4: https://www.amazon.c...1IO2H5J4/r?th=1

 

715lNzAnPQL._AC_SL1000_.jpg


#2 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   8603 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 03:03 AM

:xb1:https://www.amazon.c...e/dp/B01IO2H5CQ
:pc:https://www.amazon.c...e/dp/B01IO2H5KI


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

#3 Waverider01  

Waverider01

Posted Today, 04:49 AM

Thanks. I forgot to check if the other formats was on sale. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy