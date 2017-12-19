Jump to content

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

WWE 2K18 (S) $35.99 at Best Buy (GCU)

By R3DH3R0, Today, 04:08 AM

By R3DH3R0, Today, 04:08 AM  

R3DH3R0

Posted Today, 04:08 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5980301

 

Heard the port was terrible, but maybe if they patch it? Haha.




#2 gd224  

gd224

Posted Today, 05:35 AM

Bought one for store pickup (and used a $5 reward and $10 gift card), but after reading the reviews and seeing gameplay for it i'm not sure if i'll even bother picking it up now.


#3 R3DH3R0   14 Years and Counting CAGiversary!   2767 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

R3DH3R0

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Looks like a patch was possibly released today. http://nintendoevery...date-available/




#4 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1155 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Bought one for store pickup (and used a $5 reward and $10 gift card), but after reading the reviews and seeing gameplay for it i'm not sure if i'll even bother picking it up now.


Cancel it.

#5 RespectTheChemistry   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   187 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

RespectTheChemistry

Posted Today, 06:15 AM

Be heard, be seen, like Seth, like Dean!


#6 Koudie  

Koudie

Posted Today, 09:09 AM

Game is awesome. Aside from gta v and cod wwii its all i play 🔥🔥🔥

#7 hotwheels68  

hotwheels68

Posted Today, 09:41 AM

On Switch it's still a laggy mess even after today's patch. By the time they fix it, it'll be cheaper anyway.


#8 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3272 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 12:22 PM

Don't do this to yourself. Literally any other switch game is better.

#9 Shiftygism   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   327 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Shiftygism

Posted Today, 01:27 PM

It's unfortunate they couldn't get a decent port of this up and running on the Switch, but given the state of the PS4 and XB1 versions, it's no wonder.

 

Hopefully they'll get it right next year because the core gameplay and creation is great, and we really need a decent wrestling game on handheld, there's WWE All Stars on 3DS....which is a fairly decent port, but isn't what most fans are looking for.


#10 theking20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4659 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

theking20

Posted Today, 01:41 PM

Nba 2K18 was such a great port but this, yeesh
#11 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1178 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Bought one for store pickup (and used a $5 reward and $10 gift card), but after reading the reviews and seeing gameplay for it i'm not sure if i'll even bother picking it up now.


I’d cancel then to get those gift monies back out of limbo for a good deal.

#12 gd224  

gd224

Posted Today, 04:06 PM

Cancel it.


If only I could, I tried to cancel online but it tells me they are still working on it so they can’t cancel it. Can you cancel in store? If not I’ll just pick it up and do a return later on.


