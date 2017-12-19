WWE 2K18 (S) $35.99 at Best Buy (GCU)

Posted Today, 01:27 PM

It's unfortunate they couldn't get a decent port of this up and running on the Switch, but given the state of the PS4 and XB1 versions, it's no wonder.

Hopefully they'll get it right next year because the core gameplay and creation is great, and we really need a decent wrestling game on handheld, there's WWE All Stars on 3DS....which is a fairly decent port, but isn't what most fans are looking for.