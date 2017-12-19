WWE 2K18 (S) $35.99 at Best Buy (GCU)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5980301
Heard the port was terrible, but maybe if they patch it? Haha.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 04:08 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5980301
Heard the port was terrible, but maybe if they patch it? Haha.
Formerly aTaRiFrEaK223
Posted Today, 05:35 AM
Bought one for store pickup (and used a $5 reward and $10 gift card), but after reading the reviews and seeing gameplay for it i'm not sure if i'll even bother picking it up now.
Forza Horizon 3, Skyrim, NHL 17
Rock Band 4, WWE 2K17, NASCAR Heat Evolution Pokemon Sun
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Looks like a patch was possibly released today. http://nintendoevery...date-available/
Formerly aTaRiFrEaK223
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Bought one for store pickup (and used a $5 reward and $10 gift card), but after reading the reviews and seeing gameplay for it i'm not sure if i'll even bother picking it up now.
Posted Today, 06:15 AM
Be heard, be seen, like Seth, like Dean!
Posted Today, 09:09 AM
Posted Today, 09:41 AM
On Switch it's still a laggy mess even after today's patch. By the time they fix it, it'll be cheaper anyway.
Posted Today, 12:22 PM
Posted Today, 01:27 PM
It's unfortunate they couldn't get a decent port of this up and running on the Switch, but given the state of the PS4 and XB1 versions, it's no wonder.
Hopefully they'll get it right next year because the core gameplay and creation is great, and we really need a decent wrestling game on handheld, there's WWE All Stars on 3DS....which is a fairly decent port, but isn't what most fans are looking for.
Posted Today, 01:41 PM
Posted Today, 04:03 PM
Bought one for store pickup (and used a $5 reward and $10 gift card), but after reading the reviews and seeing gameplay for it i'm not sure if i'll even bother picking it up now.
Let's be friends!
XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n
Posted Today, 04:06 PM
Cancel it.
Forza Horizon 3, Skyrim, NHL 17
Rock Band 4, WWE 2K17, NASCAR Heat Evolution Pokemon Sun