Not sure about other areas but just checked my Prime Now for the Tampa Bay market and they have SNES Classics in stock for delivery. Again, Prime Now is not available in all areas and YMMV on this. Keep in mind that Prime Now usually involves a delivery fee/tip. Hope this helps some of you guys.





Search SNES Classic at primenow.amazon.com





https://primenow.ama..._A33GE4XTOYQNGP