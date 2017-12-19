Jump to content

Dropmix $49.99 at Best Buy (Daily Doorbuster)

By awp, Today, 12:59 PM

#1 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6437 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 12:59 PM

In recognition of one of CheapD’s favorite games, I saw this was even lower than Amazon today:

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5975204

#2 Retroxcellance   Billy "Big Bang" Blitz CAGiversary!   1152 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Retroxcellance

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

Wow, these are getting cheaper all the time. I thought $50 would be my buy price but I have too much else to play right now. I will wait for this to hit $30.  


#3 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 02:39 PM

Knowing how I am, I'd want all of the cards then after getting them, at slight discounts, realize I don't like the game.

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#4 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted Today, 03:05 PM

There's a reason why they call this DropMix. Because the price is going to keep dropping. In for when it's $10, I suppose.


