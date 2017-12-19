Jump to content

CAGcast #526: It's Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

.hack//G.U. Last Recode ($29.99) at Amazon

By Richie-Kun, Today, 09:36 PM

#1 Richie-Kun  

Richie-Kun

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

I didn't see this deal posted anywhere on here and so I thought i'll share it. 
https://www.amazon.c...18a8348879&th=1


#2 Ironlocke

Posted Today, 10:01 PM  

Ironlocke

Posted Today, 10:01 PM

Awesome deal.


#3 miyamotorola

Posted Today, 10:16 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 10:16 PM

:x too much backlog. I have to wait for the inevitable price plunge during bestbuy's anime game sale at some point in early 2018

#4 Vinny

Posted Today, 10:24 PM  

Vinny

Posted Today, 10:24 PM

Anyone know why they re-made the GU series, and not the original 4 .hack games? I thought the original 4 were more popular/better? 


Currently playing: 

PS1 Wild Arms - :) (Mutha-fucking Wild ARMS!!) 

:switch: Super Mario Odyssey - :)

fyreboltx.png

║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related GoodiesWantlist

