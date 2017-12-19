I didn't see this deal posted anywhere on here and so I thought i'll share it.
https://www.amazon.c...18a8348879&th=1
.hack//G.U. Last Recode ($29.99) at Amazon
#1
Posted Today, 09:36 PM
I didn't see this deal posted anywhere on here and so I thought i'll share it.
#2 Busty McBraless CAGiversary! 121 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:01 PM
Awesome deal.
#3 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3275 Posts Joined 4.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:16 PM
#4 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 22267 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:24 PM
Anyone know why they re-made the GU series, and not the original 4 .hack games? I thought the original 4 were more popular/better?
Currently playing:
PS1 Wild Arms - (Mutha-fucking Wild ARMS!!)
Super Mario Odyssey -
║My Tradelists: Games, Guides & Game Related Goodies║Wantlist║