Couldn't bite on the price yet myself but it's there for you guys/gals.
L.A. Noire $29.99 ($23.99 with GCU-PS4/One), $39.99 on Switch ($31.99 with GCU) at Best Buy
By DiaperDandee, Today, 03:59 AM
Posted Today, 03:59 AM
Posted Today, 04:00 AM
What store..? This post gives us zero info lol
Posted Today, 04:02 AM
GCU narrows it down to Best Buy pretty easily.
https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys
Posted Today, 04:13 AM
There we go got the title updated.