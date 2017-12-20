Jump to content

L.A. Noire $29.99 ($23.99 with GCU-PS4/One), $39.99 on Switch ($31.99 with GCU) at Best Buy

By DiaperDandee, Today, 03:59 AM

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

Couldn't bite on the price yet myself but it's there for you guys/gals.

IronZombie  

IronZombie

Posted Today, 04:00 AM

What store..? This post gives us zero info lol


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:02 AM

What store..? This post gives us zero info lol

GCU narrows it down to Best Buy pretty easily.

 

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys


Posted Image

DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Today, 04:13 AM

There we go got the title updated.
