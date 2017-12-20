Jump to content

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

GameFly Year-End Sale

By Deliciouspinto, Today, 04:11 AM

#1 Deliciouspinto   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1359 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Deliciouspinto

Posted Today, 04:11 AM

https://www.gamefly....ckingid=cmju029

Some good prices, will post individual games after I get to my laptop

#2 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2374 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 04:23 AM

Of note:

 

Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 (PS4), 18 bux

 

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (3DS), 22 dol

 

also Gundam Versus (PS4), 27 dollaridoos


#3 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 04:26 AM

MvCU PS4shows $19.99 for me

#4 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2374 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

MvCU PS4shows $19.99 for me

prob cause youre a filthy commoner and not a Premium GameFly Member


#5 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 04:38 AM

Agents of Maybe for $8? Sure I'll give it a shot for that dumb cheap price

#6 tylerh1701   Post deals, not your blog. CAGiversary!   30444 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

tylerh1701

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

Of note:

 

Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3 (PS4), 18 bux

 

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (3DS), 22 dol

 

also Gundam Versus (PS4), 27 dollaridoos

Thanks I grabbed UMvC3. Also bought World to the West for $10.


#7 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2584 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

^Check your local Redboxes; the game is on sale there for $5.

Edit: Agents of Mayhem, that is.

#8 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1458 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 04:54 AM

Got AoM, why not at $8.65

#9 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 05:05 AM

^Check your local Redboxes; the game is on sale there for $5.

Edit: Agents of Mayhem, that is.


Just note you will only get the disc/photocopy of the game then. At least with gamefly you get the game/case/ if there was any dlc

#10 squishface   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1425 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

squishface

Posted Today, 05:18 AM

Any thoughts on mario sports superstars for 19.99?

It would be nice to have a 3ds baseball game Nintendo themed
#11 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   1900 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 05:24 AM

blue reflection sold out :/ but got dragon quest heroes 2 :D

#12 MetalMegaGio   MetalMegaCAG CAGiversary!   3175 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

MetalMegaGio

Posted Today, 05:41 AM

I saw the email earlier today while at work and ordered Berserk on PS4 for $15. It finally hit my buy price.

#13 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6451 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

In for DQH 2, thanks!
