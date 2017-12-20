Jump to content

Get X1X Discounted Using BB Pricematch (via Walmart)

By Troe123, Today, 09:16 AM

Troe123  

Troe123

Posted Today, 09:16 AM

https://slickdeals.n...mmv#commentsBox

 

https://www.reddit.c...box_one_x_best/

 

Walmart has online zipcode discounts for the X1X. Some people have been able to use BB price matching to get heavily discounted X1X's (e.g., $350). I'm going to steal a post from reddit to show what to do. I already have an X1X myself and am not attempting to get another one.

 

///

 

This still works! Placed my order today afternoon. This is what I did:

  1. Went to Best Buy and clicked on Price Match Guarantee
  2. Selected Online
  3. Started chat with a B.B. rep.
  4. Told him the B.B. SKU number for Xbox 1 x.
  5. Gave him this link - Walmart
  6. Told him the zip code as 65712
  7. He took couple of minutes to verify and told that I was eligible for price match.
  8. Asked me shipping or store pickup. I took store pickup with Battlefield store near Springfields.
  9. He generated a purchase link and I completed payment 350 + tax ($26).
  10. I got the order number in the chat and email.
  11. Closes chat session.
  12. Went to bestbuy.com and looked up my order number. Changed the order with a nearby pickup store here in California.
  13. Order is now being prepared and I will complete pickup later today.

Overall took around 15 min.

Thanks to the OP!! This is why I love reddit.

 

///

 

Note: there are other (and maybe better) zipcodes/walmart pages to use. Good luck if this is still working.

 


icemangooch  

icemangooch

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

Dead. Showing at 499 now

Kotor15  

Kotor15

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

23726c8adaf410fe856e0cf3788089f0_dear-bl

Potatoeman  

Potatoeman

Posted Today, 09:37 AM

Dead. Showing at 499 now


Not dead. Gotta follow the instructions as listed; you have to change the zip code. Use the one provided!
