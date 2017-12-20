Get X1X Discounted Using BB Pricematch (via Walmart)

This still works! Placed my order today afternoon. This is what I did:

Went to Best Buy and clicked on Price Match Guarantee Selected Online Started chat with a B.B. rep. Told him the B.B. SKU number for Xbox 1 x. Gave him this link - Walmart Told him the zip code as 65712 He took couple of minutes to verify and told that I was eligible for price match. Asked me shipping or store pickup. I took store pickup with Battlefield store near Springfields. He generated a purchase link and I completed payment 350 + tax ($26). I got the order number in the chat and email. Closes chat session. Went to bestbuy.com and looked up my order number. Changed the order with a nearby pickup store here in California. Order is now being prepared and I will complete pickup later today.

Overall took around 15 min.

Thanks to the OP!! This is why I love reddit.

///

Note: there are other (and maybe better) zipcodes/walmart pages to use. Good luck if this is still working.