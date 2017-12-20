Get X1X Discounted Using BB Pricematch (via Walmart)

https://slickdeals.n...mmv#commentsBox
https://www.reddit.c...box_one_x_best/
Walmart has online zipcode discounts for the X1X. Some people have been able to use BB price matching to get heavily discounted X1X's (e.g., $350). I'm going to steal a post from reddit to show what to do. I already have an X1X myself and am not attempting to get another one.
This still works! Placed my order today afternoon. This is what I did:
- Went to Best Buy and clicked on Price Match Guarantee
- Selected Online
- Started chat with a B.B. rep.
- Told him the B.B. SKU number for Xbox 1 x.
- Gave him this link - Walmart
- Told him the zip code as 65712
- He took couple of minutes to verify and told that I was eligible for price match.
- Asked me shipping or store pickup. I took store pickup with Battlefield store near Springfields.
- He generated a purchase link and I completed payment 350 + tax ($26).
- I got the order number in the chat and email.
- Closes chat session.
- Went to bestbuy.com and looked up my order number. Changed the order with a nearby pickup store here in California.
- Order is now being prepared and I will complete pickup later today.
Overall took around 15 min.
Thanks to the OP!! This is why I love reddit.
Note: there are other (and maybe better) zipcodes/walmart pages to use. Good luck if this is still working.