Posted Today, 09:24 AM

Search Microsoft Store (not Xbox) for “Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition for Xbox One.” Select Deluxe Edition (Disc) for $11.99 price and free shipping.

I couldn’t find disc in my local Microsoft Store. Don’t know how long sale or stock will last.

Paid some tax.

I know GameFly Year-End sale lists Mass Effect Andromeda for $9.99; however, that’s the standard edition used. Seemed worth two dollars more to get deluxe edition new.