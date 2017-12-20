Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[DEAD] Best Buy FREE $15 SAVINGS CODE when you buy $150 in e-gift cards 12/20/17-12/25/17

By phantomphoenix, Dec 20 2017 10:26 AM
Best Buy Gift Card promo

#1 phantomphoenix   thorbanned CAGiversary!   2442 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

phantomphoenix

Posted 20 December 2017 - 10:26 AM

Deal is back. Promo code dates will have an overlap period with the promo code dates from the $10 in-store pickup promo.

$15 SAVINGS CODE OFFER

  • Valid 12/20/17-12/25/17 online only. 
  • $15 savings code will be provided via e-mail on 1/21/18 for use toward a future purchase made from 1/21/18-2/3/18. 
  • Maximum of 3 $150 e-gift card purchases during promotion time period per customer and savings codes will be sent via e-mail in $15 increments. 
  • Valid e-mail address required to receive savings code. 
  • Savings code may be redeemed online and in store. 
  • The value of the savings code will not be refunded if merchandise is returned or an order is cancelled.

bestbuy.cashstar.com/gift-card/buy/


No retail links till Cheapy fixes CAG.

#2 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted 20 December 2017 - 10:57 AM

If you live in the NY/NJ/CT tristate area, the ShopRite gift card deal is better (buy $100 in GCs, get $15 coupon for next week), but I'm still considering picking one of these up...

#3 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 20 December 2017 - 11:42 AM

Bought 2 of these to order a switch last month and had no trouble redeeming the 30 dollars in gift cards. Definitely recommended. Can't see myself doing it this time though, I'm basically caught up on everything I want.

#4 lastemp3ror   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1331 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

lastemp3ror

Posted 20 December 2017 - 04:18 PM

Does anyone know if you can use BB GC's to buy other GC's that they sell?


#5 coolrust   Kupalizm Mode CAGiversary!   793 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

coolrust

Posted 20 December 2017 - 04:49 PM

Does anyone know if you can use BB GC's to buy other GC's that they sell?


last time i was able to buy nike gift card with store credit.
Real Men Make Twins

#6 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 20 December 2017 - 07:24 PM

Does anyone know if you can use BB GC's to buy other GC's that they sell?


Option is disabled online. Not sure about in store, I might find out on Friday though.

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#7 diplo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   882 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

diplo

Posted 20 December 2017 - 08:52 PM

U get these gift cards instant right? Need to buy something today

#8 3rdShift  

3rdShift

Posted 20 December 2017 - 08:55 PM

U get these gift cards instant right? Need to buy something today

The $150 one you get right away; the extra $15 arrives january 21st.


#9 diplo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   882 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

diplo

Posted 20 December 2017 - 09:45 PM

The $150 one you get right away; the extra $15 arrives january 21st.


What i thought, thanks

#10 CookieMonster156   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   608 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

CookieMonster156

Posted 20 December 2017 - 10:03 PM

Does anyone know if you can use BB GC's to buy other GC's that they sell?

I bought a Disney giftcard last week with a Best Buy giftcard/trade credit.

#11 edny20  

edny20

Posted 21 December 2017 - 01:01 AM

Can I use best buy gift cards to buy the e-gift cards?  I have a feeling I know the answer :(


#12 silphalion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

silphalion

Posted 23 December 2017 - 04:16 AM

Anyone that has bought these in the past, or now even. Does purchasing these gc's count towards elite status if you put in your bestbuy member id? If I bought one 150 gc, would I get 150 towards elite spent? I don't care about points, nothing about when I spend the gc themselves, does the purchase of the gc itself count towards elite?


#13 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1795 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted 23 December 2017 - 04:50 AM

Anyone that has bought these in the past, or now even. Does purchasing these gc's count towards elite status if you put in your bestbuy member id? If I bought one 150 gc, would I get 150 towards elite spent? I don't care about points, nothing about when I spend the gc themselves, does the purchase of the gc itself count towards elite?

Buying the GC itself counts, whatever you buy with it does not.


#14 disillusion386   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   605 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

disillusion386

Posted 23 December 2017 - 12:51 PM

Anyone that has bought these in the past, or now even. Does purchasing these gc's count towards elite status if you put in your bestbuy member id? If I bought one 150 gc, would I get 150 towards elite spent? I don't care about points, nothing about when I spend the gc themselves, does the purchase of the gc itself count towards elite?

Yep, I bought three GCs when they had the same promo back in October, and they went towards my elite status.


#15 chelosera91   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1106 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

chelosera91

Posted 23 December 2017 - 01:12 PM

If you live in the NY/NJ/CT tristate area, the ShopRite gift card deal is better (buy $100 in GCs, get $15 coupon for next week), but I'm still considering picking one of these up...


what is this offer you speak of? $15 best buy or shop rite
Posted Image

#16 silphalion   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   129 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

silphalion

Posted 23 December 2017 - 03:15 PM

Yep, I bought three GCs when they had the same promo back in October, and they went towards my elite status.

Hmm, maybe it's just taking a bit. I bought them on the 20th when it started, but it's not showing on mybestbuy yet.


#17 disillusion386   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   605 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

disillusion386

Posted 23 December 2017 - 05:20 PM

Hmm, maybe it's just taking a bit. I bought them on the 20th when it started, but it's not showing on mybestbuy yet.

It took a while for me, like around the same time it takes points to show up on my account. The GCs showed up on the Purchases tab of my account right away though.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Best Buy, Gift Card promo

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy