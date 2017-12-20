Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

- - - - -

$100 iTunes Code for $85 at Amazon (physical and digital)

By CheapyD, Today, 01:29 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:29 PM

physical: https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00KV30IHG/

email (use code ITUNES15): https://www.amazon.c...dp/B075Y8WBTS/


MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 01:31 PM

Thanks Cheapy, was just looking for one last night.  For the record, iTunes currently has Die Hard Collection, 6 movie Tarantino collection and more on sale for dirt cheap prices.


derby70  

derby70

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

Looks like we need a code to get $15 off. Shows up at full price in the cart.

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

Looks like we need a code to get $15 off. Shows up at full price in the cart.

ITUNES15


