CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

DEAD Titan Quest Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99 (MSRP: $39.99)

By SukhShanti, Dec 20 2017 04:50 PM

SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 20 December 2017 - 04:50 PM

Dead as a doornail, thanks for playing guys!

Titan Quest Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Looks like it is getting double discounted, MSRP is $39.99.

Lock it in quick, it's on SD.


plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted 20 December 2017 - 04:52 PM

In for one I guess.

Is this supposed to be good?
numchuk nate  

numchuk nate

Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:04 PM

FYI, looks like PS4/X1 versions are only $30 retail.

Fades  

Fades

Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:10 PM

FYI, looks like PS4/X1 versions are only $30 retail.


Switch games are typically $10 more than other consoles.

lastemp3ror  

lastemp3ror

Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:30 PM

I think Amazon priced it the same as the other consoles by mistake. If you want this game, it is a good way to save an additional $10 bucks.


Petey Parker  

Petey Parker

Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:35 PM

Not sure I want it yet but with Amazon it's better to lock in that price now just in case since you're not incurring any charges.


Deliciouspinto  

Deliciouspinto

Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:35 PM

Sweeet, always wanted to play this game. Thanks for the heads up Op!

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:36 PM

Did not know Titan Quest was coming to Switch... or consoles for that matter. 

old game, but it's great.


Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted 20 December 2017 - 05:40 PM

The price will tank pretty quickly for how old it is, I’ll wait it out.

RagManX  

RagManX

Posted 20 December 2017 - 07:39 PM

Already pre-ordered it. Hope Amazon gets the automatic price match right and hits me for the $23.99 shown now.


Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted 20 December 2017 - 07:46 PM

Well I can always cancel my preorder if I decide I don't want it. Thanks for the heads up OP


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 20 December 2017 - 07:51 PM

The price will tank pretty quickly for how old it is, I’ll wait it out.

They did update it last year something like 1200+ fixes/etc.

It may drop on PS4/Xbox but I bet on switch it won’t drop this low for a while.

This is one of my all time fav games.. having it on handheld? And only $24 when released? Sold.

Now watch, amazon will cancel all the switch orders.

DrUnkAgAIn  

DrUnkAgAIn

Posted 20 December 2017 - 07:51 PM

In for one just to have a Diablo-clone on the go.


dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 20 December 2017 - 09:32 PM

Locked one in, thanks OP!

midloo  

midloo

Posted 20 December 2017 - 10:37 PM

I loved this game on the PC, but this feels a bit steep considering the base game (without The Immortal Throne) can be had on mobile for less than $10. 


Josef  

Josef

Posted 21 December 2017 - 12:45 AM

In for one for now.  Can always cancel later.


arthas045  

arthas045

Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:32 AM

I did not at this time as there is no release date for the game?

shakenbake31  

shakenbake31

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:44 AM

Ordered one. I received a courtesy credit of $5 dropping the price to $18.99. I don't mind at all.
