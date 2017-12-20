Titan Quest Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99 (MSRP: $39.99)

Titan Quest Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99
https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Looks like it is getting double discounted, MSRP is $39.99.
Lock it in quick, it's on SD.
Posted Today, 04:50 PM
FYI, looks like PS4/X1 versions are only $30 retail.
I think Amazon priced it the same as the other consoles by mistake. If you want this game, it is a good way to save an additional $10 bucks.
Not sure I want it yet but with Amazon it's better to lock in that price now just in case since you're not incurring any charges.
Did not know Titan Quest was coming to Switch... or consoles for that matter.
old game, but it's great.
