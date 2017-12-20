Jump to content

CAGcast #526: It’s Own Thing

The gang talks PUBG on Xbox One and One X, PSVR’s “success”, cats who play by their own rules, Amazon Echo Show and so much more!

Titan Quest Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99 (MSRP: $39.99)

By SukhShanti, Today, 04:50 PM

#1 SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted Today, 04:50 PM

Titan Quest Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch (Amazon Prime Pre-Order) - $23.99

 

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1

 

Looks like it is getting double discounted, MSRP is $39.99.
 

Lock it in quick, it's on SD.


#2 plus1zero

Posted Today, 04:52 PM  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

In for one I guess.

Is this supposed to be good?
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#3 numchuk nate

Posted Today, 05:04 PM  

numchuk nate

Posted Today, 05:04 PM

FYI, looks like PS4/X1 versions are only $30 retail.

#4 Fades

Posted Today, 05:10 PM  

Fades

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

FYI, looks like PS4/X1 versions are only $30 retail.


Switch games are typically $10 more than other consoles.

#5 lastemp3ror

Posted Today, 05:30 PM  

lastemp3ror

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

I think Amazon priced it the same as the other consoles by mistake. If you want this game, it is a good way to save an additional $10 bucks.


#6 Petey Parker

Posted Today, 05:35 PM  

Petey Parker

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Not sure I want it yet but with Amazon it's better to lock in that price now just in case since you're not incurring any charges.


SpiderAsh.png

#7 Deliciouspinto

Posted Today, 05:35 PM  

Deliciouspinto

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Sweeet, always wanted to play this game. Thanks for the heads up Op!

#8 Thebacklash

Posted Today, 05:36 PM  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

Did not know Titan Quest was coming to Switch... or consoles for that matter. 

old game, but it's great.


#9 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

The price will tank pretty quickly for how old it is, I’ll wait it out.
