Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition $10 shipped

By latin trident, Dec 21 2017 02:53 PM

#1 latin trident
Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:53 PM

I've been kicking myself for missing out on this deal with GameStop. Huge price drop via woot $5 and $5 for shipping.

https://electronics....nd_cat_elec_8_1

#2 miyamotorola
Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:58 PM

Dang. Got the standard on black Friday for 15 at target. Didn't even open it. DX I think I threw out the receipt

#3 latin trident
Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:08 PM

I ordered 3 of these. 1 for me, one for my bro in law, and one for Amazon.

#4 hauz20
Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:09 PM

Thanks, OP. That's bananas.

#5 Candyvin
Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Candyvin

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:12 PM

Great catch OP. Thank you!

#6 Stridix
Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Stridix

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:13 PM

Hey nice find....even with 5 bucks shipping.

 

But i bought 3 to even out the shipping cost....

 

....and everyone gets a copy of Halo Wars 2


#7 Ferrari Racer
Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:15 PM

Fate Extella The umbral star is also $5

 

https://electronics....playstation-4-7


#8 Alien Spider
Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Alien Spider

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:18 PM

Who knows if/when I'll play it, for for $10, why not. Thank you OP!


#9 icarusmight
Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

icarusmight

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:20 PM

Thanks OP! ordered one.

#10 Josef
Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:21 PM

So are these digital codes for sale?  I don't see anything about a physical disc listed in the description.


#11 royalbliss1
Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

royalbliss1

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:22 PM

Ordered wars 2 and fate. Thanks OP!!

#12 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:26 PM

went ahead and grabbed both, at $5 it's hard not to, shame that you can't use prime shipping on Woot


#13 n64ra
Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:30 PM

A lot better than gamestop's ~$25 price!


#14 dorath  

dorath

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:31 PM

thanks op


#15 Kojiro
Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

Kojiro

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:42 PM

I was like "Ehhhhhhh something something backlog" and decided to pass on the Halo Wars 2. I saw Fate was also on sale and was like "Guess I'll empty that wallet afterall."


#16 Separatejoe  

Separatejoe

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:44 PM

Accidentally bought this. LOL


#17 mrclutch
Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:47 PM

Do you get the remastered halo wars with this?

#18 zman73
Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

zman73

Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:52 PM

Look at the box art, says so right on the front of it, along with the seasons pass


#19 Indiansfan008
Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:04 PM

I bought the vanilla version of this from Best Buy for $20, the Definitive Edition from one of the Xbox sales for $10, and now this. Hoping to trade the vanilla copy back to Best Buy to recoup some of the cost - any suggestions on the "best" method of selling off the digital code that comes with this?


#20 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:05 PM

Fate Extella The umbral star is also $5

https://electronics....playstation-4-7



showing sold out now

Edit: whelp. Now Halo is oos. Y'all couldn't wait for me to check every single thing on the site before deciding?

#21 Faithful
Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:15 PM

Halo Wars 2 sold out right when I was checking out

#22 Psykodelik
Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Psykodelik

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:16 PM

Halo Wars 2 sold out right when I was checking out

Yup same here. Oh well.


#23 latin trident
Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:24 PM

Well, I have one extra that I'm selling for $25 plus shipping if any of you are interested 😁

#24 Biggzy32
Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Biggzy32

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:26 PM

Well, I have one extra that I'm selling for $25 plus shipping if any of you are interested

I hope you get mugged on the way to the post office.


#25 latin trident
Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:30 PM

I hope you get mugged on the way to the post office.


Considering the fact that I've shared this deal and numerous other ones with this community, you may not want to wish that on me or others that bring joy to you and pain to your wallet. Just swallow your tears and move on.

#26 xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:32 PM

DEAD

#27 Boondock Saint
Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Boondock Saint

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:36 PM

Considering the fact that I've shared this deal and numerous other ones with this community, you may not want to wish that on me or others that bring joy to you and pain to your wallet. Just swallow your tears and move on.

So brave. 


#28 Kotor15
Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:39 PM

I've shared this deal and numerous other ones with this community


#29 abadaa1987  

abadaa1987

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:48 PM

 

Sweet memes


#30 latin trident
Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:54 PM

