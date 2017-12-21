Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition $10 shipped
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 813 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:53 PM
https://electronics....nd_cat_elec_8_1
- flybrione, Josef, Alien Spider and 4 others like this
#2 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 3279 Posts Joined 4.5 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 02:58 PM
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 813 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:08 PM
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 380 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:09 PM
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 116 Posts Joined 8.0 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:12 PM
I am The Gadget God on YouTube - http://youtube.com/TheGadgetGod
Currently Playing: Nintendo Switch 128GB, PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB, Xbox One S 2.5TB, New Nintendo 3DS XL 32GB, PS Vita Slim 64GB
Currently Collecting The NTSC Nintendo 64 Collection Complete In Box!
#6 IT"S OVER 9000!!! CAGiversary! 135 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:13 PM
Hey nice find....even with 5 bucks shipping.
But i bought 3 to even out the shipping cost....
....and everyone gets a copy of Halo Wars 2
#7 Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary! 6536 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:15 PM
Fate Extella The umbral star is also $5
https://electronics....playstation-4-7
- bardockkun, jsb2642 and NiiNJA like this
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.
#8 #SQUIRTLESQUAD CAGiversary! 1420 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:18 PM
Who knows if/when I'll play it, for for $10, why not. Thank you OP!
#9 What it do! CAGiversary! 902 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:20 PM
#10 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 10626 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:21 PM
So are these digital codes for sale? I don't see anything about a physical disc listed in the description.
#11 Black Rock City CAGiversary! 378 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:22 PM
#12
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:26 PM
went ahead and grabbed both, at $5 it's hard not to, shame that you can't use prime shipping on Woot
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2053 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:30 PM
A lot better than gamestop's ~$25 price!
#14
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:31 PM
thanks op
#15 Vasche - Odin FFXI CAGiversary! 286 Posts Joined 8.3 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:42 PM
I was like "Ehhhhhhh something something backlog" and decided to pass on the Halo Wars 2. I saw Fate was also on sale and was like "Guess I'll empty that wallet afterall."
#16
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:44 PM
Accidentally bought this. LOL
#17 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3525 Posts Joined 6.5 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:47 PM
Tastes like chicken.
#18 Got six? CAGiversary! 3604 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 03:52 PM
Look at the box art, says so right on the front of it, along with the seasons pass
from Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Coming to you from the home of Mardi Gras... Mobile Alabama
http://mardigras.new...m/history.shtml
http://gulfcoastrunn...ace=mcm&yr=2008
November 29 2008... my first marathon... 26.2 miles of hell
#19 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 293 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:04 PM
I bought the vanilla version of this from Best Buy for $20, the Definitive Edition from one of the Xbox sales for $10, and now this. Hoping to trade the vanilla copy back to Best Buy to recoup some of the cost - any suggestions on the "best" method of selling off the digital code that comes with this?
#20
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:05 PM
Fate Extella The umbral star is also $5
https://electronics....playstation-4-7
showing sold out now
Edit: whelp. Now Halo is oos. Y'all couldn't wait for me to check every single thing on the site before deciding?
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
#21 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 551 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:15 PM
#22 Piw Piw Masta! CAGiversary! 1161 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:16 PM
Halo Wars 2 sold out right when I was checking out
Yup same here. Oh well.
#23 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 813 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:24 PM
#24 Let's fight like gentlemen! CAGiversary! 954 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:26 PM
Well, I have one extra that I'm selling for $25 plus shipping if any of you are interested
I hope you get mugged on the way to the post office.
#25 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 813 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:30 PM
I hope you get mugged on the way to the post office.
Considering the fact that I've shared this deal and numerous other ones with this community, you may not want to wish that on me or others that bring joy to you and pain to your wallet. Just swallow your tears and move on.
- RagManX, ThatOneGuyWho and RunningMan like this
#26
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:32 PM
#27 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 54 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:36 PM
Considering the fact that I've shared this deal and numerous other ones with this community, you may not want to wish that on me or others that bring joy to you and pain to your wallet. Just swallow your tears and move on.
So brave.
#28 Forum Content Cop CAGiversary! 2720 Posts Joined 2.7 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:39 PM
I've shared this deal and numerous other ones with this community
- LonelyBacteria and Number 216 like this
#29
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:48 PM
Sweet memes
#30 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 813 Posts Joined 9.6 Years Ago
Posted 21 December 2017 - 04:54 PM